Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces the Appointment of Marina Hahn to its Board of Directors

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, is pleased to announce that Marina Hahn has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective immediately.



Ms. Hahn is an experienced industry leader with a strong track record of building culturally relevant consumer brands and disruptive new product categories, as well as driving value creation across startups, turnarounds, and Fortune 500 corporations. To date, Ms. Hahn has launched three highly successful image-based consumer brands that have delivered on her goal of providing superior consumer experiences. A highly strategic thinker who employs unorthodox creative approaches and the latest technologies, Ms. Hahn is effective in building operations, supply chain, product portfolios and sales organizations.

Ms. Hahn has spent the last several years as VP, Co-Founder of New Business at ZX Ventures, the growth arm of Anheuser-Busch. In her role, she created the structure, the strategy and the team that drove a portfolio of new beverage ventures including energy, wine and spirits brands. Prior to ZX Ventures, Ms. Hahn served as President of the consumer division at Flex Pharma, Inc., an innovative biotech formed as a result of a scientific breakthrough for athletes who suffer from muscle cramps. Prior to Flex Pharma, Ms. Hahn founded SVEDKA Vodka (acquired by Constellation Brands, Inc.), an irreverent lifestyle brand where she originated the iconic spokesbot, SVEDKA_grl. During Ms. Hahn’s early career at PepsiCo, Inc., she oversaw five consecutive years of award-winning Super Bowl campaigns.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marina to Jushi’s Board of Directors,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder of Jushi. “Marina brings extensive board and consumer brand experience that she has refined throughout her successful career with startups and multinational corporations. Her knowledge and strategic guidance will be essential as we expand our footprint and continue to introduce our BEYOND / HELLOTM retail brand, and as we build and promote our suite of brands that currently includes The Bank, The Lab, Tasteology, Nira + Medicinals, and Seche to a growing base of patients and consumers.”

Marina Hahn added, “With a vast array of consumer brands and a coveted portfolio of retail and cultivation assets, I am very excited to be joining Jushi’s Board of Directors. I have been very impressed with the Company’s disciplined approach to capital deployment and admire the work they have done to strategically expand their targeted footprint in limited license markets. I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members, and Jushi’s leadership team to leverage my experience and expertise as we continue to expand the Company’s footprint in new and existing markets, while driving profitability this year and beyond.”

Ms. Hahn currently serves on the board of NYSE company, Vapotherm, Inc., an advanced medical technology business that provides cutting edge products to treat respiratory illnesses. Previously, she served for 14 years on the board of the Hain Celestial Group, Inc., a Nasdaq company with a $3B market capitalization, and the largest organic/natural foods retailer and manufacturer in the US. Ms. Hahn is a graduate of Wellesley College and resides in New York City with her husband and daughter.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

