Thryv’s “Winning on Main Street” Podcast Speaks with International Bestselling Author and Former Independent Vice Chairman of Deloitte Consulting LLP Jay Samit

Dallas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv’s “Winning on Main Street”, a weekly podcast dedicated to helping America’s small businesses modernize and automate the way they do business, recently featured international bestselling author and former Independent Vice Chairman of Deloitte Consulting, LLP, Jay Samit.

The weekly show, hosted by Thryv’s Gordon Henry, invites guests, many of them successful small business operators themselves, to explain how small businesses can attract and engage consumers whose expectations have changed as a result of the pandemic.

In last week’s episode, Henry spoke with Jay Samit, a dynamic entrepreneur and intrapreneur. Samit is recognized as one of the world’s leading experts on how to develop an entrepreneurial mindset, whether that’s for an individual or the employees within an existing company, as well as business disruption.

Samit discussed how every business is disrupted at some point, thus unlocking opportunities for would-be entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs, while also touching upon the risk that change poses for those who want to maintain the status quo.

“For years I’ve been telling people, whether by choice or by circumstance, every career gets disrupted,” said Samit. “Post pandemic, I don’t have to make that argument anymore. We are living in an era of endless innovation and you can either choose to be terrified or excited by that reality.”

However, Samit believes everybody can become a successful entrepreneur. He says “With the right mindset and insight, anyone can become a millionaire. Are you tired of just paying bills until you die? Are you wasting your life at a job that doesn’t make you fulfilled or financially secure?”

In his latest book, Future Proofing You – Twelve Truths for Creating Opportunity, Maximizing Wealth, and Controlling Your Destiny in an Uncertain World, Samit practices what he preaches. He details the journey of how he mentored a broke millennial with his 12 “truths” and empowered the young individual to go from being on welfare to becoming a self-made millionaire in one year.

An adjunct professor at USC, Samit teaches innovation at America’s largest engineering school and is also the author of Disrupt You! Master Personal Transformation, Seize Opportunity, and Thrive in the Era of Endless Innovation. His column on exponential technologies (artificial intelligence, augmented reality, autonomous vehicles, Blockchain, etc.) is published bi-weekly in Fortune and he recently hosted the documentary series Wall Street Journal Startup of the Year.

“Launching a new business or career is challenging,” says Thryv’s Henry. “But Jay Samit provides a compelling rationale for why everyone must get comfortable with change. Samit says ‘we’re living in an era of endless innovation where things constantly change and over the next five years, half of all jobs will disappear in the US’. That means a whole new world full of opportunity where no one has a head start on you.”

The “Winning on Main Street” series also highlights the fundamentals of running a small business. Recent episodes have focused on how small businesses can get credit, manage cash flow, find and hire the right employees, identify and market to their ideal customer, protect themselves with affordable legal help, and scale their business with an eye towards future sales. Upcoming episodes will focus on growth strategies, marketing approaches, and how local businesses can enhance their reputation.

The “Winning on Main Street” podcast series from THRY)">Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) — a SaaS and marketing solutions company with over 400,000 small business clients worldwide – is hosted by Henry who is the company’s Chief Strategy Officer. On each episode, Henry sits down with small business owners, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to discuss the challenges of starting, maintaining, and growing a business.

“Winning on Main Street” podcast episodes are currently available to stream on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, and YouTube. Visit winningonmainstreet.com for more small business resources.

About Gordon Henry

Gordon Henry is the Chief Strategy Officer of Thryv, Inc. and the host of Thryv’s “Winning on Main Street” podcast series. With over 25 years of experience in client acquisition strategies and marketing, Gordon is passionate about helping small businesses grow, modernize, and thrive in today’s evolving environment. An expert in marketing and the tools small businesses use to position themselves in the marketplace, Gordon invites industry experts on his podcast and asks guests about the challenges they face and technology they use to get ahead in their industries. Learn more about Gordon.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv®, SMBs can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These functions include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv® software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages® tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 SMBs worldwide that enable these SMBs to compete and win in today’s economy.

On March 1, 2021, Thryv announced it closed the acquisition of Sensis, Australia’s leading digital, marketing and directory services provider, which helps Australians connect and engage through its leading platforms, digital consumer businesses (Yellow, White Pages, True Local and Whereis), search engine marketing and optimization services, website products, social, data and mapping solutions, and through its digital agency Found. Sensis is also Australia’s largest print directory publisher including the Yellow and White Pages.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Sensis has a sales presence in all states and territories across Australia.

