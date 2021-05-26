NFI receives order for 100 additional transit buses for the Washington Metro Region

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (“Metro”) has exercised options for 100 additional forty-foot Xcelsior® heavy-duty transit buses from NFI’s U.S. subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”). The options are being exercised from New Flyer’s backlog in the third year of a five year contract originally awarded in 2018.



Metro is America’s sixth largest bus agency, supporting a population of 4 million people and providing public transit service to over 1,500 square miles in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia.

“Since 1995, we have delivered over 1,800 buses to WMATA, and we will continue to support the agency with progressive transit solutions through this additional 100 bus order,” said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer and MCI. “New Flyer’s advanced engine integration, in coordination with Cummins, delivers up to 90% reduction of particulate matter and up to 96% reduction of NOx emissions, which helps pave the way for the evolution to low and zero emission mobility.”

The buses conform to the Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s comprehensive Heavy-Duty National Program, that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and fuel consumption for heavy-duty highway vehicles.

NFI has been leading mass mobility solutions for more than 90 years, and today supports growing North American cities with sustainable four-pillar mobility solutions including buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. NFI operates the Vehicle Innovation Centre (“VIC”), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening in 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 3,000 industry professionals for electric bus and infrastructure training. For more information, visit newflyer.com/VIC.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

