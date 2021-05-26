Laurentian Bank Celebrates Historic 175 Year Milestone

English French

MONTREAL, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) is pleased to announce a historic milestone – its 175-year anniversary today. The Bank is proud to have been a part of the fabric of our country for 175 years and will be celebrating this great achievement with employees, customers, and its communities throughout the year.



On May 26, 1846, the Montreal City and District Savings Bank was founded by Monsignor Ignace Bourget, second Bishop of Montreal, and by a group of 15 prominent Montrealers from many linguistic and denominational communities. After its first year of operation, the Bank had $117,400 in assets. The Montreal City and District Savings Bank became the Laurentian Bank of Canada in 1987, and today has $45.2 billion in balance sheet assets and $29.2 billion in assets under administration.

“Our Bank’s 175th anniversary is an incredible milestone. This is an opportunity to reflect on our remarkable past and to celebrate the strength of our roots. I want to thank our customers, our shareholders and investors, as well as our employees, and the communities where we operate for having been part of our story. We are excited to write the next chapter of the Bank together, building upon our roots for sustained future growth.”

- Rania Llewellyn, president and chief executive officer, Laurentian Bank of Canada

Celebrating our Customers

To promote the Bank’s customer-first approach, several deposit and credit card 175-branded cash back offers to reward existing customers and acquire new ones have been launched. As the celebrations continue throughout the year, additional product offerings will be launched.

Celebrating our Shareholders and Investors

Members of the Bank’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee will close the market of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Celebrating our Employees

Bank employees across the network are participating in virtual events with their leaders to mark this historic day and share stories. As a token of appreciation for this special year, every employee will also be given their birthday off as a paid vacation day.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 2,900 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $45.2 billion in balance sheet assets and $29.2 billion in assets under administration.





