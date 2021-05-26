Global Air Purification Systems Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring 3M, Daikin Industries and Honeywell International Among Others

Dublin, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Purification Systems Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the air purification systems market and it is poised to grow by $6.68 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Our report on air purification systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing automotive market, growing awareness about indoor air quality, and growth in the healthcare industry.
The air purification systems market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing adoption of green buildings as one of the prime reasons driving the air purification systems market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of stand-alone air purification systems, and developments in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on air purification systems market covers the following areas:
- Air purification systems market sizing
- Air purification systems market forecast
- Air purification systems market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading air purification systems market vendors that include 3M Co., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., MANN+HUMMEL, Panasonic Corp., Sharp Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. Also, the air purification systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
