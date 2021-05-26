Insights on the Pest Control Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pest Control Market by Type, Pest Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pest control market size was valued at $20.6 billion in2019 and is projected to reach $30.0 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period.

Pesticides are chemicals or mixtures of chemicals that are used for the purpose of mitigating pest damage. Pest control is the management of specific species of insects that are recognized as detrimental to human health. House flies, bed bugs, cockroaches, and others tend to reside in places where there are human activities that can lead to serious health issues; thus, pest management has gained significant importance in the recent years.



The growth of the pest control market is attributed to the factors such as increase in urban population all around the world, which has resulted insignificant increase in food sources and conducive living habitats for various pests such as rodents, cockroaches, and mosquitoes. This has resulted in increased demand for pest control management across the world. In addition, rapid migration is being witnessed from rural areas to urban centers, being more prevalent in developing countries such as India. This has further increased the population density of urban areas, which in turns is anticipated to fuel the demand for pest control products and services.

Rise in concern of consumers from residential and commercial sectors toward maintaining health and hygiene has escalated the adoption of pest control products and services. Moreover, considerable rise has been witnessed in the prevalence of diseases caused by different kind of pests; hence, making it essential to control them. However, health and environmental hazards caused by pesticides, due to their chemical content, is the significant factor anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.



The global pest control market is segmented on the basis of type, pest type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into chemical, mechanical, biological, and others.

On the basis of pest type, it is classified into insects, termites, rodents, and others. The applications covered in the study include commercial, residential, agriculture, industrial, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Anticimex, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cleankill Pest Control, Dodson Pest Control Inc., Eastern Pest Control, Eco Environmental Services Ltd., Ecolab, FMC Corporation, JG Pest Control, Lindsey Pest Services, NBC Environment, Rentokil Initial plc, Rollins Inc., Syngenta, and The Service Master Global Holdings Inc.



Key Benefits

Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in urbanization coupled with exponential growth of population

3.4.1.2. Changes in climatic conditions

3.4.1.3. Easy availability of pest control products & services

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Health hazards related to pest control chemicals

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Consistent product development and product launches

3.5. Value chain analysis

3.6. Impact of key regulations on the global pest control market

3.7. Impact of the COVID-19 on the global pest control market

3.8. Patent analysis, 2012-2020



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL PEST CONTROL MARKET, BY TYPE



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL PEST CONTROL MARKET, BY PEST TYPE



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL PEST CONTROL MARKET, BY APPLICATION



CHAPTER 7: PEST CONTROL MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. ANTICIMEX

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Operating business segments

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Business performance

9.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. BASF SE

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Operating business segments

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Business performance

9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. Bayer AG

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Operating business segments

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Business performance

9.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. CLEANKILL PEST CONTROL

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Product portfolio

9.5. DODSON PEST CONTROL INC.

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Operating business segments

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. EASTERN PEST CONTROL

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Product portfolio

9.7. ECO ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LTD.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Product portfolio

9.8. ECOLAB

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Operating business segments

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Business performance

9.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. FMC CORPORATION

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Operating business segments

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.9.5. Business performance

9.9.6. Key strategic moves and development

9.10. JG PEST CONTROL

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Product portfolio

9.11. LINDSEY PEST SERVICES

9.11.1. Company overview

9.11.2. Company snapshot

9.11.3. Operating business segments

9.11.4. Product portfolio

9.12. NBC ENVIRONMENT

9.12.1. Company overview

9.12.2. Company snapshot

9.12.3. Product portfolio

9.12.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.13. RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC

9.13.1. Company overview

9.13.2. Company snapshot

9.13.3. Operating business segments

9.13.4. Product portfolio

9.13.5. Business performance

9.13.6. Key strategic moves and development

9.14. ROLLINS, INC.

9.14.1. Company overview

9.14.2. Company snapshot

9.14.3. Product portfolio

9.14.4. Business performance

9.14.5. Key strategic moves and development

9.15. SYNGENTA

9.15.1. Company overview

9.15.2. Company snapshot

9.15.3. Operating business segments

9.15.4. Product portfolio

9.15.5. Business performance

9.15.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.16. THE SERVICE MASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

9.16.1. Company overview

9.16.2. Company snapshot

9.16.3. Operating business segments

9.16.4. Product portfolio

9.16.5. Business performance

9.16.6. Key strategic moves and developments



