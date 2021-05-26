Lift Chair Market 2025 - Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Lift Chair Market Size by Type (2-Position Lift Chair, 3-Position Lift Chair, Infinite Position Lift Chair, and Zero Gravity Lift Chair), By End-use (Hospital and Household), By Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global lift chair market was valued at USD 21.60 Billion in 2018. Lift chairs provide therapeutic benefits for people suffering with health issues such as back pain, arthritic disorders, heavy or swollen joints, and a variety of other musculoskeletal ailments. They also have additional features such as warming and relaxing. These chairs are proposed for individuals who find it difficult to stand up when seated or those with restricted joint movements especially in the knee or hip areas. These chairs comprise of a floor space positioned under the front part of the chair, which provides center of gravity, thus offering a good support to stand. Lift chair also has an up position feature, where the chair has an upward and forward movement mechanism that helps to push and support the seated person to stand comfortably. These chairs are mostly preferred by aged population and people with back ailments.

The global lift chair market research report focuses on the global market demand and scenario from 2015 to 2025. The report features historic trends from 2015 to 2018 and the market forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report studies the current status and future market prospects of the lift chair market at both global and country level. In this study, the lift chair market is segmented by type, end-use and geography. The report analyzes a variety of qualitative factors of the lift chair industry and enlists the market growth drivers, growth inhibitors and other noteworthy industry trends. Furthermore, the report offers an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global and regional vendors.

Based on the end-use, the global lift chair market is segmented into hospital and household. The household segment dominated the global lift chair market with more than 80% share in 2018 and is projected to be the fastest growing application in the forecasted period.

On the basis of product type, the global lift chair market is segmented into 2-position lift chair, 3-position lift chair, infinite position lift chair, and zero gravity lift chair respectively. 3-position lift chair was the largest market segment that accounted for nearly one third of the total lift chair market in 2018 and is likely to maintain the higher growth rate on the basis of market share over the forecast period. 3-position lifting chairs have versatile characteristics. These chairs can be adjusted in the straight up position and various reclining positions at 15 degree and 45 degree angles. Also, these chairs offer a benefit of reclining to 180 degrees (entirely horizontal), thus, giving comfort over a longer period of time. Some of these chairs have an addition backup power sourcing feature due to which they can be used during power outage. Such factors have accelerated the demand for the 3-position lift chairs worldwide in the recent years.

North America has topped the lift chair market with more than 30% market share in 2018. US is anticipated to hold the leading share of the lift chair market in North America over the forecasted period. Increasing aging population in the US is likely to drive the lift chair demand in the region. Also, rapid advancements in the healthcare infrastructure in North America has contributed towards the regional growth. Such factor have accelerated the demand for lift chairs North America since the last few years.

The major players of global lift chair market include Golden Technologies, Franklin Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corp, La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Jackson Furniture Industries, Med-Lift, Ashley Furniture Industries, Best Chairs, Inc., Mega Motion, LLC (Ultimate Power Recliner), Ekornes AS etc.

