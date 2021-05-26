2021 Wonder Race

MONTREAL, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wonder Race is back and going VIRTUAL!!! Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were challenged to rethink the format of this amazing fundraising event in support of Shriners Hospitals for Children - Canada. From June 11 to June 18, teams of 4 made up of family members, colleagues and friends will participate in this virtual Wonder Race, regardless of the physical distance between them. Today, more than ever, we need to continue to fight for children with complex orthopedic conditions or rare illnesses while providing an environment for our community to come together safely. Geno Lewis, receiver for the Montreal Alouettes and proud Wonder Race ambassador, explains that this race is a blessing for him during a time when we’re all living apart. “The simple act of helping children and putting a smile on their faces brings me so much joy. I’m honoured to be involved in this incredible movement!”



How it works

Teams of four will strategically compete against one another using a smart device – phone, watch or tablet – and the MoveSpring mobile application. The objective of the event is to explore the city of Montreal on a virtual track while clocking kilometers in the real world regardless of your starting point. Virtual challenges will be set up along the track to test the teams’ physical abilities, intellectual capacities and general common knowledge. Patrick Maldonado, former patient at the Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada and member of the Desjardins team, finds the concept quite exciting. “I had a very severe case of scoliosis and despite the difficult times, I have the fondest memories of the Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada. Knowing that children’s health and well-being is a parent’s priority, I wouldn’t hesitate for a moment to recommend this hospital. Even though it’s been over 20 years now, I’ll never forget how very kind and extremely competent everyone was, along with the superior care I received. As a person who loves being active, Wonder Race is a great way to do good for the kids and to give back!”

Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada conducts thousands of clinical consultations and surgeries every year. By supporting the Wonder Race, you’re helping to promote innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education for the next generation of health care professionals. “In its first five years, Wonder Race raised over $250,000, allowing us to help many patients. We perform surgeries, provide rehabilitation and use cutting-edge medical equipment to provide the most accurate diagnoses and top-quality care. You may visit www.wonderracemtl.ca to find out all about this brilliant event and perhaps even to create, join or support a team!” says Jacques Boissonneault, Hospital Administrator.

Teams will fundraise for this important cause through FrontStream’s Panorama secure digital fundraising platform, which manages all registration and donations from supporters and donors.

Join us! Join the movement!

About Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada

Established in Montreal in 1925, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada is the only Canadian establishment within the network of Shriners hospitals. This bilingual, short-term, acute care hospital provides ultra-specialized orthopaedic care to children from coast to coast in Canada, the U.S. and around the world. The mission of the hospital is to promote health and provide treatment and rehabilitation to infants, children and young adults with orthopaedic and neuromuscular problems such as scoliosis, osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease), club feet, hip dysplasia, leg length discrepancies and cerebral palsy.

The hospital is committed to excellence and innovation in clinical practice, research and education. Affiliated with McGill University, the hospital provides clinical experience and teaching for residents and allied professionals within its outstanding new facility on the Glen site. The hospital is present in communities across Canada, thanks to telemedicine, outreach clinics and satellite clinics.

Our spokespersons for the event, Geno Lewis and Christian Normand from the Montreal Alouettes, will be happy to talk to the media. One of our young patients, as well as some members from the organizing committee, will also be available for interviews.

Information



Laure Moureaux, Communications Advisor, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada,

Tel.: 514-282-7222 / Cell: 514-207-2267, lmoureaux@shrinenet.org

Amanda Corey for FrontStream,

Tel: 202-494-0098

AmandaC@GabrielMarketing.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b7ab5a4-c59f-407f-bea1-507113a711ec