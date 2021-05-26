Global Animal Protein Market (2021 to 2027) - by Product Type, Form, Application and Region

Dublin, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Protein Market by Product Type, Form and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global animal protein market was valued at $44,090.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $58,500.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4%.



Animal protein is a protein ingredient that is derived from the sources such as egg, dairy, fish, and others. Animal protein consists of four types including egg protein, dairy protein, fish protein and gelatin. This animal protein is widely adopted in food & beverages industry, cosmetics & personal care industry, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals industry, and feed industry. Rising adoption of animal protein in industries like pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, feed industry and other has driven the growth of the animal protein market.



Wide application of animal protein such as dairy protein and egg protein, in the food & beverages industry drives the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredient has driven the growth of the market. However, surge in demand for plant-based protein and stringent food regulations toward animal origin food additives is expected to restrict the market growth in terms of value sales during the forecast period. Nevertheless, introduction of protein supplements in untapped market and product innovation and rise in demand for organic protein ingredients is expected to bring new opportunities for the animal protein market during the forecast period in terms of value sales.



The global animal protein market segments are categorized into product type, form, application, and region. By product type, it is classified into egg protein, dairy protein, fish protein and gelatin. By form, the market is bifurcated into solid and liquid. By application, it is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, cosmetics & personal care and feed. Based on the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the global animal protein market focus on prominent strategies to overcome competition and maintain as well as improve their share worldwide. Some of the major players in the global animal protein industry analyzed in this report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods Inc, Cargill, Incorporated, Darling Ingredients Inc, Kerry group plc, The Kewpie Group, Nitta Gelatin Inc, PeterLabs Holdings, Shenzhen Taier and Trobas Gelatine B.V



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global animal protein market from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in four major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Value chain Analysis

3.4. Parent Market Analysis

3.5. Porter's five forces analysis

3.6. COVID-19 impact on India skin care products market

3.6.1. Multiple Scenario

3.7. Market dynamics

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.1.1. Wide application of animal protein in Food & Beverages Sector

3.7.1.2. Increase in demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients

3.7.1.3. Rise in demand for infant formula

3.7.2. Restraint

3.7.2.1. Surge in demand for plant-based proteins

3.7.2.2. Stringent food regulations toward animal origin food additives

3.7.3. Opportunities

3.7.3.1. Introduction of protein supplements in untapped market

3.7.3.2. Product innovation and rise in demand for organic protein ingredients



CHAPTER 4: ANIMAL PROTEIN MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE



CHAPTER 5: ANIMAL PROTEIN MARKET, BY FORM



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL ANIMAL PROTEIN MARKET, BY APPLICATION



CHAPTER 7: ANIMAL PROTEIN MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

8.1. Top winning strategies

8.2. Product mapping

8.3. Competitive dashboard

8.4. Competitive heat map

8.5. Key developments

8.5.1. Acquisition

8.5.2. Business Expansion

8.5.3. Product Launch

8.6. Top player positioning



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Operating business segments

9.1.5. Product portfolio

9.1.6. Business performance

9.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. ARLA FOODS INC

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Business performance

9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. CARGILL, INCORPORATED

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key Executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Operating business segments

9.3.5. Product portfolio

9.3.6. Business performance

9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. DARLING INGREDIENTS INC.

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key Executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Operating business segments

9.4.5. Product portfolio

9.4.6. Business performance

9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. KERRY GROUP PLC

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Operating business segments

9.5.5. Product portfolio

9.5.6. Business performance

9.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. KEWPIE CORPORATION

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key Executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.6.5. Business performance

9.7. NITTA GELATIN INC.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key Executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Business performance

9.8. PETERLABS HOLDINGS

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key Executive

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Business performance

9.9. SHENZHEN TAIER BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Product portfolio

9.10. TROBAS GELATINE B. V.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Product portfolio



