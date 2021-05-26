Aircraft Manufacturing Market to hit USD 63.82 billion by 2025 - Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market Size 2017 By Product Type (Gliders, Helicopters, Ultra-Light Aircraft, Passenger Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle & Drones And Airships), By Application (Military & Defense, Civil, Commercial (Freight) And Others [Agriculture, Experiments & Prototypes]), By Region And Forecast 2018 To 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The publication covers the estimates for the aircraft manufacturing market size (revenue) for a period ranging between 2013 and 2025. The report also includes qualitative insights for the global aircraft manufacturing industry analysis such as opportunities, drivers, restraints, value chain, PESTEL analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and manufacturing cost analysis. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key players that hold a significant place in the global aircraft manufacturing market share.

Aerospace & aviation is a dynamic industry that is influenced by several macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, fuel price to name a few. The global aircraft manufacturing market is expected to expand ~1.5x times between 2017 and 2025, worth USD 63.82 billion by 2025.

The three key macro-environment dimensions that drive airplane demand forecasts:

The underlying demand for air travel

The regulatory, infrastructure, and technology environment

The strategies and products that airlines offer in the marketplace

The aviation industry, since the past few years, has been performing consistently well with the increase in air traffic growth to 6% in 2017 as compared with the historic rate of 5% growth. This incredible growth rate can be attributed to factors such as the rising standard of living of consumers, especially the middle-class population from Asia Pacific, and competitive airfare prices to name a few. Also, increased spending on travel and tourism in major economies is also acting as a supplement to the growth of the aerospace industry.

In addition to air travel demand fundamentals, the aircraft manufacturing industry is also shaped by factors such as the regulatory environment, infrastructure requirements, and technology development.

Several key elements in this arena are market liberalization, airport infrastructure development, and environmental regulations. Evolving airline business strategies and product offerings are bringing more value to travelers in numerous ways. These developments have increased consumer inclination as they now have to pay for only the services they want. An analysis of the above factors has led us to believe that the global aircraft manufacturing market is poised to grow substantially over the next few years. An increasing number of orders for the market leaders including Airbus and Boeing with a backlog production of the next 10 years is expected to boost global aircraft manufacturing market size.

In terms of market competition, the aircraft manufacturing industry analysis is divided into aircraft manufacturers and parts & components manufacturers. The global aircraft manufacturing market share is presently dominated by top manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus. The rise in demand for defense aircraft has also led to significant growth in sales of manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin Corporation. Strong growth trends in the global aircraft manufacturing industry are projected to be continued as the sales of these manufacturers is increasing over the years.

