Worldwide Wi-Fi 6 Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

The publisher has been monitoring the Wi-Fi 6 market and it is poised to grow by $9.53 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 28% during the forecast period. The report on Wi-Fi 6 market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of digital transformation initiatives across enterprises and the increasing adoption of smart connected home systems.



The Wi-Fi 6 market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the high adoption of smartphones and tablets globally as one of the prime reasons driving the Wi-Fi 6 market growth during the next few years.

The report on Wi-Fi 6 market covers the following areas:

Wi-Fi 6 market sizing

Wi-Fi 6 market forecast

Wi-Fi 6 market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Wi-Fi 6 market vendors that include Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, and Qualcomm Inc. Also, the Wi-Fi 6 market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



