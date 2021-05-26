Eco Innovation Group™ Signs Definitive Agreement and Commences Manufacturing of Next-Gen Supercritical Plant Extraction Device

VAN NUYS, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being and the advancement of green energy solutions, announced today it has signed a Definitive Agreement with Fluitron, Inc. (“Fluitron”), and has commenced production for the development and manufacturing of a fully functional prototype based on the specialized non-CO 2 novel supercritical extraction technology exclusively licensed to ECOX™ by Glytech, LLC (“Glytech”).



Fluitron Inc., a Pennsylvania-based advanced pressure technology manufacturing company is manufacturing the prototype of the patent-pending extraction technology for ECOX.

Unlike current technology in the marketplace, this technology utilizes a non-CO 2 solvent and cofactors to extract selected bioactive compounds from plant materials. The result is an extracted fluid superior in viscosity to the output of current CO 2 -based extraction methods, while streamlining time, energy, and capital costs.

According to ECOX, this technology allows for larger yields in a more affordable process. It makes extraction more efficient and more consistent. This will allow customers to get the same product every time which is not currently the case with current extraction methods in use today including super critical CO 2 . With a more fluid solution that is created by super critical extraction, it is expected that one can automate the process. It is expected that this technology will generate lower overhead costs to manufacturers and creates better overall yields.

Julia Otey-Raudes, President and CEO of Eco Innovation Group, said, “We are extremely pleased to have achieved this important milestone and now that we have begun the manufacturing process, we’re really excited to get this first one finished, and to show it to the world later this year. This has blockbuster potential and represents a huge opportunity for ECOX and businesses that move quickly to recognize this potential early to gain tremendous competitive advantage. “

This next generational technology is ideal for extraction technology for high-value plant-based products including licensed cannabis extraction products, and active compounds for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, nutraceutical and other markets.

About Fluitron

Fluitron Incorporated is a manufacturing company specializing in high pressure equipment since 1976. Fluitron’s workforce is devoted to providing exceptional products and services.

About Eco Innovation Group

Eco Innovation Group was founded by Inventors and Business Professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders. At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com.

View the Company’s new video Here.

