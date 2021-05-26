Cogniac and Doosan Bobcat to Share Insights on AI Visual Processing and Industrial Kitting in Manufacturing

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogniac Corporation (“Cogniac”), a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) image and video analysis, and global compact equipment manufacturer Doosan Bobcat North America (“Doosan Bobcat”) today announced they will co-present on the Lab to Live stage at the 2021 CogX Festival.



The annual, global leadership summit and festival of AI and transformational technology will be held in Kings Cross, London, as well as virtually on June 14-16, 2021. This year’s theme is focused on addressing the question, “How do we get the next 10 years right?”

Cogniac CEO Chuck Myers will lead the conversation, “Superhuman vision meets superhuman strength: applying AI visual processing to industrial kitting,” which includes Dr. Amy Wang, vice president of Systems at Cogniac and Joel Honeyman, vice president of global Innovation at Doosan Bobcat. The discussion will focus on the technology partnership announced earlier this year, as well as the unique challenges to Doosan Bobcat’s industrial kitting inspection process and how the Cogniac AI Visual Intelligence Platform seeks to address their needs.

Presentation information:

Date: Monday, June 14, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM British Summer Time (BST), 9:00 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)

The panel information can be found here.

Topic: Superhuman vision meets superhuman strength: applying AI visual processing to industrial kitting

Description: Provide insights into how Cogniac’s innovative AI platform keeps watch and catches potential errors in real time at Doosan Bobcat’s warehouse to streamline the assembly line, reduce financial and human risk to ensure manufacturing precision and speed at scale.



About CogX Festival

The CogX Festival is the world’s largest gathering of CEOs, entrepreneurs, academics, artists, activists and policy makers working to realize the biggest transformational opportunities of our time and how we address the challenges along the way. For more information, visit CogX.live



About Cogniac Corporation

Cogniac offers the most advanced enterprise Visual Intelligence Platform. Cogniac enables businesses to realize superhuman levels of accuracy and efficiency in complex environments, from manufacturing to industrial, government to marine. Cogniac’s technology maximizes the value of the newest and most abundant form of data – visual data. By deploying Convolutional Neural Networks and Hyper Parameter Optimization, Cogniac’s platform achieves process performance optimization with very little technical knowledge required from human subject matter experts. For more information, visit Cogniac.ai

About Doosan Bobcat North America

Doosan Bobcat North America, headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, is a leading global manufacturer of construction, agriculture, landscaping and grounds maintenance equipment, attachments and services. The company is committed to empowering people to accomplish more. Doosan Bobcat North America is home to world-renowned brands, including Bobcat® compact equipment, Doosan® portable power products, Ryan® and Steiner® grounds maintenance equipment and Geith® attachments. Doosan Bobcat North America is a tradename of Clark Equipment Company.



About Bobcat Company

Bobcat Company is a worldwide leader in the manufacturing and distribution of compact equipment. Headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat offers a complete line of compact equipment including: skid-steer, mini track and compact track loaders; excavators; VersaHANDLER® telescopic tool carriers; utility vehicles; Toolcat™ utility work machines; compact tractors; small articulated loaders; zero-turn mowers; attachments and implements. As a global brand with a worldwide network of dealers and distributors, Bobcat is the industry’s original innovator, beginning in 1958 with the first compact machine and predecessor to the skid-steer loader. Bobcat continues to lead the industry by offering quality product solutions and technologies to empower people to accomplish more. For more information, visit Bobcat.com

Cogniac Press Contact:

Jordan Schmidt

Gateway Group

Jordan@gatewayir.com

+1 (949) 574-3860



Doosan Bobcat North America PR Contact:

Adrienne Olson

Sr. Manager Public Relations and Corporate Communication

adrienne.olson@doosan.com

+1 (701) 371-5579