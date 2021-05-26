uBreakiFix Brings Industry-Leading Smartphone Repair To Shelton

SHELTON, Conn., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Shelton 901 Bridgeport Avenue. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



uBreakiFix Shelton is owned by Steve Gardner and Chris Laraia. The duo own three other uBreakiFix locations in Connecticut but noted that their new storefront will be a more convenient commute for their Northern Fairfield County and New Haven County customers. During the month of June, uBreakiFix Shelton will be offering half-price screen protectors and a $5 discount on all tech accessories.

“We already service so many wonderful locals and businesses from the Shelton community but also recognize that our existing locations are a bit far to travel for device repair,” said Gardner. “With our new location on Bridgeport Ave, our experts at uBreakiFix are now ready to serve this community during a time when we’re more reliant on technology than ever.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 11 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“At uBreakiFix, our work is defined by helping people,” Gardner said. “We recognize this past year has been difficult for everyone; however, we have been working with businesses, schools, and hospitals throughout Fairfield County to help them through the pandemic by repairing devices that are essential to keeping us connected. We are looking forward to continuing these efforts for schools, businesses, and hospitals in the Shelton community.”



uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Shelton and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

