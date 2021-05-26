D-BOX expands its footprint in the US with partner Cinemark

English French

MONTREAL, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment and Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) (“Cinemark”), one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, are pleased to announce they have signed a new agreement to install D-BOX haptic recliner seats in 8 additional locations, driving up the total number of D-BOX Cinemark screens to 99 throughout the United States.



Over the course of the next eighteen months, Cinemark will be enhancing the entertainment experience in Daly City, Roseville, Waco, Jacksonville Frisco, Kirkland, Durbin Park and Downey. With these luxurious haptic recliners, D-BOX continues to enhance the in-theatre movie experience; immersing people in the storyline by perfectly synchronizing the action on the screen with patented individual motion control in the seats.

"We are thrilled and excited to collaborate once again with our long-time partner Cinemark. This new agreement confirms the extra value the D-BOX cinematic experience brings to moviegoers when choosing their entertainment,” declared Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “We are offering a complete immersive dimension to the cinematographic experience for moviegoers.”

“We are highly encouraged with the status of the theatrical recovery in North America given the rapid deployment of vaccines, easing government restrictions, and recent box office successes, which demonstrate the pent-up demand for the immersive, cinematic experience,” stated Damian Wardle, Cinemark's EVP Technology Operations and Presentation. “D-BOX further enhances the entertainment level and transports guests into the on-screen action like never before, which is an escape from reality our guests have been craving.”

With the pandemic having reshaped many aspects of the theatrical experience, D-BOX has maintained its presence in close to 760 screens located in over 40 countries welcoming D-BOX fans back to cinemas across the globe.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 523 theatres (325 U.S., 198 South and Central America) with 5,872 screens (4,436 U.S., 1,436 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to www.cinemark.com

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through motion. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.



