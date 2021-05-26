Cue Biopharma to Present a Corporate and Clinical Progress Update at the Upcoming Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today that it will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference being held June 1-4, 2021.



Cue Biopharma will provide a corporate update highlighting clinical progress with CUE-101, representative of the CUE-100 series and the Company’s lead Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform-based therapeutic, in clinical trials for the treatment of patients with HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer. The presentation will also focus on other platform developments as well as pipeline progress including CUE-102, Cue Biopharma’s drug candidate targeting Wilms Tumor 1 (WT1). CUE-102 is scheduled for an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing in 1H 2022.



Presentation Details

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

Webcast link: https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/ZywXCrkNz7tw9D5fLtfAM



A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.



About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious disease and autoimmune disease. The company’s proprietary Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform, is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.



Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company is led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information, visit https://www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

Investor Contact

George B. Zavoico, Ph.D.

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Cue Biopharma, Inc.

gzavoico@cuebio.com

Media Contact

Darren Opland, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

darren@lifescicomms.com