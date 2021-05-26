McKesson Joins Lansing Region MedTech Industry, Invests in New Delhi Township Facility

Lansing, Michigan, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) and Delhi Charter Township board of trustees jointly announced global healthcare supply chain company McKesson is making a significant investment in a pharmaceutical distribution center in Delhi Township, which will create more than 80 competitively paid new jobs over three years. Led by LEAP’s Attraction program, the Lansing area successfully competed against other location options to keep jobs in Michigan.

McKesson will hire a variety of positions from material handlers to support staff, supervisors and management. Hiring will begin in June and continue for several months. The distribution center is expected to be fully operational in Fall 2021. Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply at www.mckesson.com/careers.

“We look forward to bringing the latest supply chain technology and the associated jobs to our new distribution center in Holt, Michigan,” shared Chris Van Norman, Vice President, Network Operations, McKesson U.S. Pharmaceutical. “We are making it easier for customers in Michigan to provide patients with life-saving medications by establishing long-term stability in the region. We believe it’s not just a package, it’s a patient – and we continue to deliver to 99.99% accuracy, on time and with care.”

“Successfully competing to attract a global leader like McKesson is a clear sign that the Lansing region’s medtech industry is on the rise as a top value opportunity in the nation,” said Bob Trezise, president and CEO of LEAP.

The McKesson footprint into the Lansing region's growing medical technologies (medtech) industry cluster, which has doubled in employment size over the past decade, adds another critical piece to the region’s global healthcare ecosystem. The new facility is located just a few miles south along US-127 from McLaren Healthcare's $600M investment into a new hospital and Karmanos cancer center campus.

“As one of the few areas in the U.S. building a new hospital campus, with two new premier cancer centers, plus nuclear medicine treatment discoveries made possible by FRIB, the addition of McKesson is a natural fit. Our gratitude goes to our amazing partners in Delhi Township, including Supervisor John Hayhoe, Manager Tracy Miller, DDA Director Howard Haas and of course, the Delhi Township board of trustees and DDA board of directors. We also thank our steadfast workforce development partners Capital Area Michigan Works! and Lansing Community College,” Trezise added.

Delhi Charter Township's staff and elected officials and the Delhi Township DDA were instrumental in enabling the project to move forward in Michigan.

“Here in Delhi Township, we are so happy to have one of the top companies in the U.S. select our community to build their new distribution center. A new building, high-tech equipment, employing more than 80 local residents, is awesome. For awhile, Delhi residents have been wondering what the new building was going to be used for. Delhi is a growing, prosperous community and this just adds to it,” said Delhi Township Supervisor John Hayhoe.

The new 174,000 sq. ft. McKesson distribution center is now under construction on an approximately 23-acre parcel of industrial park land at the southeast corner of Holt Road and Holloway Drive, 25 acres of which was purchased from the Delhi Township Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

“McKesson is an ideal tenant for our industrial park, and we are excited they chose Delhi Township for their distribution center,” said Howard Haas, Delhi Township DDA executive director. “I want to thank our partners for rallying together and making this project a reality. The addition of McKesson further cements the Township as a great place to live, work, shop and raise a family.”

One of the areas the Lansing region shined brightly to compete for this project was workforce availability and talent pipeline compared to a smaller labor market competitor while offering similar logistical advantages given highway proximity and quick connectivity to other interstates. From the Delhi Township location, McKesson will be able to conveniently service much of Michigan.

Attachments