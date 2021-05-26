Karat Packaging to Present at William Blair Growth Stock Conference, June 3 at 3:40 p.m. ET

CHINO, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (Nasdaq: KRT), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of environmentally friendly disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced that Alan Yu, its chief executive officer, will present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 3, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. ET.



The presentation can be accessed live at https://wsw.com/webcast/blair58/krt/1795495, or from Karat Packaging’s website at https://www.karatpackaging.com/, under Investors, where it also will be archived. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Karat Packaging Inc.

Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The Company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services.

