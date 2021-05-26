Mindset Ventures Launches $52 Million Venture Capital Fund

SÃO PAULO, Brazil and SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Ventures, an international venture capital firm that supports the growth and development of groundbreaking companies, today announced Fund III, its new $52 million venture capital fund.



LPs participating in the fund include 120 investors from around the world (US, Brazil, South Africa and across Europe), and major organizations including BV and Grupo Ultra .

“As we enter our sixth year as a firm, we’ve grown a diverse portfolio of companies in the B2B enterprise software space, particularly in agriculture, fintech, healthcare, cybersecurity and education,” said Mindset Ventures CSO Nemer Rahal.

He added, “Fund III has garnered considerable interest to the point that we surpassed our $50 million goal. That we achieved this in the middle of a pandemic is even more incredible, and makes us think about the possibilities as things return to normal.”

As of this month, Mindset Ventures has invested in more than 50 companies in the US and Israel, with an overarching goal to help companies expand into Brazil and Latin America.

Mindset Ventures’ previous two funds have resulted in a variety of recent milestones for its portfolio companies including:

Prodigy, an early exit in Fund III, was acquired by Upstart earlier this year

an early exit in Fund III, was earlier this year Brex ($7.4 billion valuation)

($7.4 billion valuation) Voicea (acquired by Cisco)

(acquired by Cisco) DiA partnered with Philips to enhance ultrasound with AI-based image quantification

partnered with Philips to enhance ultrasound with AI-based image quantification Atidot and Guardian partnered to create new insurance models and customer experience using AI and predictive analytics

and Guardian partnered to create new insurance models and customer experience using AI and predictive analytics Turing placed among Fast Company’s 10 most innovative workplaces of 2021.

These companies, and the rest of Mindset Ventures’ portfolio companies develop innovative technologies that make inroads internationally. To date, nine of these companies have established a presence in Brazil.

A great example of a Mindset Ventures portfolio on an upward trajectory is Taranis, an Israeli agtech company that helps growers to maximize and stabilize yield from their crops through its advanced solution that tracks weeds and insects that would otherwise harm production.

As Taranis was looking to expand into Latin America, Mindset Ventures hosted its Founder/CEO Ofir Schlam for a Brazil roadshow in the countryside to connect him with a number of relevant farmers. Several months later, Mindset Ventures helped Taranis hire its local team.

Schlam said, “Brazil is a key growth market for Taranis and part of our global success strategy. With over 81 million farmed hectares, the precision and crop intelligence made possible with our novel scouting technology platform will significantly impact profitability for growers. As we’ve worked to establish a presence in Brazil, Mindset Ventures has been an invaluable partner well beyond providing capital support. They are deeply integrated into the Brazilian agricultural community and have taken a hands-on approach to supporting our success – including introducing us to more than a dozen potential clients and providing unparalleled expertise as we worked to shape our market strategy for the region.”

About Mindset Ventures

With nearly $75 million of capital from a global investor base, Mindset Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm with roots in Brazil committed to investments in the US and Israel of sector-agnostic companies welcome to growth internationally, particularly into Latin America. With more than 50 portfolio companies worldwide, Mindset Ventures seeks innovative technologies led by founders with a proven track record. Mindset Ventures was founded in 2016 by Daniel Ibri and Camila Folkmann. For more information about Mindset Ventures, visit our website ( https://mindset.ventures ).

