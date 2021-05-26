Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of The Lodge Winery & Olive Oil Co. under the Company’s Food & Wine Division, Napa Wine Brands, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GTVH) is excited to announce the acquisition of The Lodge Winery & Olive Oil Co. under the Company’s Food & Wine Division, Napa Wine Brands, Inc. The Lodge Winery & Olive Oil Co. is an established wine brand, that produces award-winning wines and locally grown & milled - single varietal extra virgin olive oils, and a variety of award-winning wine vinegars. Currently, the winery offers wines from Napa Valley & Sonoma County, and other surrounding regions.



In addition to manufacturing award-winning products, the Lodge Winery & Olive Oil Co. has a vision of building an outdoorsmen’s winery, similar to a large hunting or fishing lodge. The lodge’s aesthetic would be comprised of rough-cut wood and open beam architecture. A large rock fireplace would be the centerpiece of the interior and the décor would be comprised of pieces that are reminiscent of an outdoor lifestyle. Management believes this winery would fit into a niche that no other winery in the area has and would cater to the large demographic of individuals who enjoy the outdoor lifestyle. The Lodge Winery & Olive Oil Co. is one of many exciting brands and products under the Napa Wine Brands umbrella, with many more to come.

The full roster of the Lodge Winery and Olive Oil Co. products are listed below:

WINES

Lodge Series

· 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon (California)

· 2017 Chardonnay (California)

· 2018 Rose of Zinfandel (California)

· 2018 Pinot Grigio (Napa Valley)

Angler Series

· 2016 Chardonnay (Monterey)

Hunter Series

· 2017 Pinot Noir (California)

· 2016 Red Blend (North Coast)

Trophy Series

· 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles)

Safari Series

· 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon (St. Helena)

Limited Edition Collectors Series

· 2018 Pinot Grigio (Napa Valley)

OLIVE OILS

· California Mission

· California Arbosana

· Mission Herb Medley

· Mission Lemon

· Mission Jalapeno

· Mission Habanero

VINEGARS

· 15 Year Balsamic

· Golden Balsamic

· Champagne

CHOCOLATE WINE SAUCES

· Chocolate Cabernet

· Chocolate Classic Port

More information on The Lodge Winery & Olive Oil Co. can be found here: www.TheLodgeWinery.com

Arron Johnson, CEO of Napa Wine Brands, states, “I'm beyond excited about this acquisition and what the future has in store for Napa Wine Brands and the many other upcoming brands and products I've developed that are associated with The Lodge Winery & Olive Oil Co. We intend to develop this Company into a premium destination winery in the number one attraction of California, the wine country!”

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, “Our marketing team is now ready to launch an in-depth program focused on driving our products into big box stores, smaller retail outlets, online platforms and many other avenues. We have great relations with many people in the food and beverage industry and we also intend to develop many brands and products within Napa Wine Brands that will supply some of our future endeavors across other divisions within Golden Triangle Ventures. We are working directly with Arron and his team to grow their bulk inventory and launch all of these products for the world to enjoy.”

About Napa Wine Brands, Inc.

Napa Wine Brands was founded by CEO, Arron Johnson, a longtime resident of the famed northern California Sonoma & Napa Valley wine country regions. Included in this acquisition are numerous brands & products under the Napa Wine Brands, Inc. umbrella, which now includes the Lodge Winery & Olive Oil Co. Napa Wine Brands strives to provide a world class portfolio of unique brands which are all birthed from the Napa Valley / Sonoma County wine regions in the heart of California’s Wine Country. The Company has a commitment to manufacture and distribute specialty wines, foods, and unique wine country gift items while also exploring an array of hidden markets in the gift, food, and beverage industry. With extensive resources and award-winning products, Napa Wine Brands strives to develop some of the most desirable products in today’s market. Originated by some of the most profound experts in the Napa Valley and Sonoma County regions, the Company’s vision is to broaden the horizon of a traditional food and wine Company by creating a platform different than anything currently in the northern hemisphere.

www.NapaWineBrands.com

About Arron Johnson, CEO of Napa Wine Brands, Inc.

Arron formerly founded & operated a world-renowned custom car and race engine building shop in Sonoma, CA., called Bad Ass Cars (www.BadAssCars.com). Arron's clients came from all 50 states and 14 countries around the world. Cars & engines Arron built ended up in almost every major national car magazine, as well as international press. Several were cover shots and 6 - 7 page spreads. The engines Arron built helped vault several drivers into the championship circle and produced track record setters in numerous forms of racing, including drag and road racing. Further, Arron was an invited guest on Jay Leno’s Garage TV show and was approached by three major networks to host his own TV show, which Arron turned down because he wasn’t interested in following fake scripts that they call “reality” TV. Arron was also the ambassador for Edelbrock Corp., a major performance aftermarket brand, and hosted their installation videos which show consumers how to properly install, tune and troubleshoot Edelbrock’s carburetors, fuel injection systems, and other components. These videos helped cut down on frivolous returns of their products due to installer error and saved the company hundreds of thousands of dollars per year. Vic Edelbrock Jr., son of founder Vic Edelbrock Sr., reached out after Arron produced a highly detailed performance “how-to” video series called “Auto Shop Videos” that Arron filmed & hosted in his shop to commercialize these videos and they ended up selling around the world at all of the major automotive parts & supply outlets. After a long and successful 30-year career in the performance automotive industry, Arron decided it was time to change course in life and pursue something a little less strenuous on his body, and take things a little easier in life. Being a resident of Sonoma and building cars and engines for a good number of winery owners over the years, Arron began learning everything about the wine industry from them and found a unique niche that no other winery has, an outdoorsmen’s winery. This niche will allow The Lodge Winery and Olive Oil Co. to cater to a large demographic that has been virtually untapped in the wine industry and capitalize on being a first-mover within this niche.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting Company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology industries, with many additional projects being developed that provide synergistic values to these divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire, and/or joint venture with established entities that management can help assist and develop into unique opportunities. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment to these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represents these three sectors in which the Company aims to do business in.

www.GoldenTriangleInc.com

HEALTH DIVISION

Global Health Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures (operating under its Health Division). Dedicated to the promotion of well-being and natural wellness, the Company currently does business in the Medical PPE space as well as the Industrial Hemp/CBD industry. Additionally, the Company has a vision to promote, market, and generate sales for a myriad of products and services which include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness, and beauty products. To help achieve this vision, Global Health Services is in the process of further developing an extensive online portal that will support the multiple verticals under the company and provide a one-stop-shop for all of the Company's products and services. Moreover, to support overarching business goals, senior management tirelessly works on acquiring and building an array of profitable assets and projects.

www.GTVHealth.com

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION

Lavish Entertainment (EpicRaves) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. Operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, the Company started doing business in 2017 and was established with a vision of becoming a nationally recognized concert production Company. The Company currently has more than 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members which have helped the Company successfully organize some of the most exciting Electronic Dance Music concerts in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment is currently Doing Business as (DBA) "EpicRaves" which will eventually become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the Company expands its business into a variety of other forms of Entertainment.

www.EpicRaves.com

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

HyFrontier Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Technology Division. The Company owns a patent-pending process and device technology called "HyGrO", which is a molecular Hydrogen and Oxygen delivery system for Agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the Company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use in markets across the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by producing Hydrogen and Oxygen directly in the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. Additionally, the system can be retrofitted to wellheads for large-scale agricultural projects, indoor grow operations and small farms or utilized for a multitude of residential home and garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, a much higher amount. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Universities and multiple 3rd party testing facilities are currently working to validate the HyGrO technology, and all preliminary results are extremely positive. To push the development and commercialization of the technology, management is now in the process of moving the Company headquarters from Colorado to Florida which will transition its operations into a 7800 sq. ft. state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The Company recently executed a 3-year lease with an option to purchase the entire 24,000 sq. ft. building which will help the business in achieving its ultimate goal of commercializing this technology to the world.

www.HyFrontier.com

FOOD & WINE

Napa Wine Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures which is a synergistic business with a mission of providing a world-class portfolio of unique brands which are all birthed from Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley in the heart of California’s Wine Country. The Company has a commitment to manufacture and distribute specialty wines, foods, and unique items while tapping into an array of hidden markets in the food and beverage industry. With extensive resources and award-winning products, Napa Wine Brands aims to develop some of the most desirable products in today’s market. Originated by some of the most profound experts in Napa Valley, the Company’s vision is to broaden the horizon of a traditional Food and Wine Company by creating a platform different than anything seen in the Northern Hemisphere. Napa Wine Brands has an array of fully developed products and services that provide value to the other divisions under Golden Triangle Ventures. The Company is now preparing the launch of several brands, products, and services that are market-ready and will immediately turn into cash-positive businesses. Golden Triangle Ventures will provide a full support system and assist management of Napa Wine Brands in growing this Company into another fun, exciting, and profitable division of Golden Triangle Ventures.

www.NapaWineBrands.com

