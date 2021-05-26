Premiere Advertising Intelligence Platform, AdImpact Expands Data Analytics Capabilities and Bolsters Leadership

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdImpact , a leading SaaS platform for competitive advertising intelligence, is reporting record growth and has expanded its executive leadership team with extensive market domain expertise. The ad data provider has more than doubled in size over the last several years. Armed with this infusion of talent, the company continues to expand its data analytics capabilities and the breadth of its advertising intelligence offering.



“It’s an exciting time to be a part of AdImpact, experiencing such growth during a particularly dynamic election season this past year and beyond,” said Kyle Roberts, CEO of AdImpact. “In addition to other near-term developments, we continue to rapidly expand coverage and solutions in the CTV/OTT space. The pandemic has fueled the number of consumers driven to advanced TV and streaming. So, we’re happy to report that we are continuing to add CTV ad occurrence data, building out of a CTV ecosystem directory, and enabling TV ad attribution across all industries.”

Modern Ad Intelligence as Disruption

AdImpact, formerly Advertising Analytics, launched in 2014 to disrupt what it deemed to be mediocre political ad intelligence options and has become the market leader. It now covers all industries, propelling overall ad intelligence forward beyond age-old incumbents. Well over one hundred agencies, media firms, CTV and martech providers, and political entities all turn to AdImpact for their advertising intelligence. Its mass-scaled data volume of over 1 million daily TV ad occurrences spans all national television networks, 80+ cable networks, all 210 DMAs, and 1100+ local broadcasters. The firm tracks over 41,000 brands and advertisers on television, and 24,000 advertisers and 12,500 publishers on digital media. CBS, Comcast, NY Times, Cox, Google, GMMB, and Ampersand all use AdImpact to monitor ads and create actionable insights. The company’s evolutionary ad expenditure methodology smartly refines inputs from buy and sell-side partners, regulated authorities and audited data sources to model dependable rates.

Key platform milestones for AdImpact include:

Provided data to both 2020 Presidential campaigns (Democratic and Republican parties)

Began investing in adding CTV ad occurrence data to the platform in early 2021

Expanded broadcast TV ad coverage into all U.S. media markets

Added complete digital collection of political spending and creative; began ingesting FCC spending data

Fully revamped competitive ad tracking tools for users to monitor and implemented transcription search for all broadcast ads

Evolved election campaign advertising analytic tools to enhance clients’ media buying



To learn more about AdImpact, please visit their website.

About AdImpact

AdImpact is a leading advertising intelligence SaaS platform that tracks and analyzes advertising occurrence and expenditure data across traditional, digital, and emerging media channels. We provide dependable real-time data and analytics tools to help users monitor competitor ad occurrences, spending, messaging, and creatives allowing users to make fast, smart decisions.

Media Contact:

Kendall Allen Rockwell

Broadsheet Communications for AdImpact

kendall@broadsheetcomms.com



