Foghorn Therapeutics to Present in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences.



Events:

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Format: Presentation and 1x1s

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

10:00am ET

Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1s

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

8:00am ET

A live webcast of both presentations can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.foghorntx.com.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology.

