Agile Therapeutics to Participate in the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today announced the company will be participating virtually in the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Altomari is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed in the Events and Presentations section of the Agile Therapeutics website or by clicking here: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair58/agrx/1940510.

The webcast will be archived on the Agile Therapeutics website for 30 days following the event.

Agile Therapeutics is a forward-looking women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol), a transdermal system, is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com . The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

