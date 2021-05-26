Cloud Workflow Market to hit USD 9.8 billion by 2028 - Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Cloud Workflow Market By Type (Platform, Services), Business Workflow (HR, Accounting, Finance, Sales & Marketing, Customer Service & Support, Procurement & Supply Chain Management, Operation, Others), Vertical (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government and Utilities, Others), Enterprise Size (SME’s, Large Enterprises), And by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa And South America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global Cloud Workflow Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 20.62% with a market size of around USD 9.8 billion by 2028. Cloud Workflow Market is witnessing growth due to the rising adoption of cloud-based workflow among SME’s

To focus on business processes and streamlining workflows has increased due to which the cloud-based workflows market is growing. Also, businesses are now focusing on digital transformation and artificial intelligence technology due to which opportunity for the cloud workflow market has increased drastically. Most of the SME’s are adopting cloud-based technology due to which there has been a rise in the adoption of the technology across the companies.

It helps businesses in various functionalities such as efficiency, performance, real-time visibility. With the rising competition and regulations across the globe, the organization is looking after the improved solutions which will help them pace up with growing regulations. The rising cloud workflow solutions have helped companies in higher efficiency as compared to traditional methods.

The Cloud Workflow Market is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is has dominated the market in the Cloud Workflow due to the presence of major companies in this region providing these services.

Some of the players in the Cloud Workflow Market are SAP, IBM, Pega, Microsoft, Appian, Microfocus, and many more in the market.

