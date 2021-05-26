Ambu A/S: Capital increase in connection with exercise of warrants issued

Capital increase in connection with exercise of warrants

Ambu A/S issued 770,000 warrants in 2015 and 419,500 warrants in November 2016. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one Class B share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50. 46 individuals participate in the 2015 scheme and 71 individuals participate in the 2016 scheme.

For both schemes the vesting period is three years, and both schemes can therefore be exercised in the trading window that opened on 12 May 2021 in connection with Ambu’s interim financial report for Q2 2020/21.

Since 12 May 2021, instructions have been received to exercise warrants as follows:

2015 scheme: 2 individuals have issued instructions to exercise 30,000 warrants at the agreed exercise price of DKK 39.26 per share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50.

2016 scheme: 6 individuals have issued instructions to exercise a total of 22,500 warrants at the agreed exercise price of DKK 77.12 per share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50.

Today Ambu’s Board of Directors decided to carry out the capital increase relating to the exercised warrants.

As a result of the capital increase, the share capital of Ambu will be increased by a nominal amount of DKK 26,250 from DKK 111,660,716 to DKK 111,686,966 through the issue of 52,500 Class B shares.

Following this and in consideration of the employees having left the company, the following warrants remain under the said schemes:

2015 scheme: 15,000 remaining warrants being held by 3 individuals.

2016 scheme: 177,000 remaining warrants being held by 27 individuals.

The new B shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S on 28 May 2021 under the ISIN code of Ambu A/S’ existing B shares (DK0060946788).

Under section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Ambu A/S is to announce the total share capital and the total voting rights by the end of a month in which any change of the share capital was effected. The table below shows the total share capital and the total voting rights of Ambu A/S after the capital increase.

Number of shares

(nominal value DKK 0.50) Nominal value

(DKK) Voting rights A shares 34,320,000 17,160,000 343,200,000 B shares 223,373,932 111,686,966 223,373,932 Total 257,693,932 128,846,966 566,573,932

Contact

Michael Højgaard, CFO, miho@ambu.com / +45 4030 4349

Ambu A/S

Baltorpbakken 13, DK-2750 Ballerup, Denmark, Tel.: +45 7225 2000, CVR no.: 63 64 49 19, www.ambu.com

