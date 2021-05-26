Virtualized RAN (V-RAN) Market to hit USD 7 billion by 2028 - Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Virtualized RAN Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell), Connectivity (2G, 3G, 4G/ LTE, 5G), Component (Radio Unit, Distributed Unit, Central Unit, Others), Application (Telecommunication, Government & Defense, Commercial, Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Increasing demand for high-speed data connectivity for integrated Internet of things (IoT) applications, is anticipated to fuel the acceptance of virtualized RAN solutions in the next seven to eight years.

Segments of the industry which have been adopting C-RAN architectures for some time are now among the foremost to virtualize the RAN. With an increasing demand for high-speed data connectivity across several industry domains, the adoption of 5G Services in the developing nations is fueling the adoption of virtualized RAN solutions. Hence it is expected that the global V-RAN industry size is projected to reach USD 7 billion by 2028.

To facilitate the user’s, save on network maintenance expenses, vendors within the virtualized RAN industry are transforming into platforms that detach the network functions and processing hardware. This allows various vendors to concurrently run their RAN network operations through unified hardware.

The global virtualized RAN market by communication infrastructure contains both small cells, macro cell segments. The small cell segment has a considerable revenue share within the global virtualized RAN market in 2019. Small cells have the advantage of lower latency and higher speeds than macro cells and are more capable of facilitating future 5G networks. Small cells function better through controlled distances, such as the train line or neighborhoods. As they are less intrusive, small cells can be easily implemented in more populated areas and have the potential for smart cities, 5G, high-speed transport connectivity, IoT, and more owing to their low latency.

The global virtualized RAN market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in virtualized RAN applications, owing to an outsized presence of organizations with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the virtualized RAN market in North America. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a staggering CAGR over the forecast period.

The major players of the global virtualized RAN market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Juniper Networks Inc. Microchip Technology Inc., NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Red Hat, Inc, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies co. Ltd, Verizon Communications, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, and more. The virtualized RAN market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

