Content Marketing Software Market to hit USD 22.6 billion by 2028 - Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Content Marketing Software Market by Component (Solutions {Lead Generation, Brand Awareness, Customer Acquisition, Other}, Services), Content Type (Social Media, Blogs, Videos, Infographics, Others), Organization Size (SME’s, Large Enterprises), Application (BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Retail and e-commerce, Travel and Hospitality and others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global Content Marketing Software is expected to reach a CAGR of 18.7% with a market size of around USD 22.6 billion by 2028. Content Marketing Software is witnessing significant demand across different industries as there is an increase in the adoption of personalized content and customer engagement through content marketing software for the growth of the revenue of the business.

Content Marketing Software's increasing demand is due to an increase in visual content by marketers to enhance their product or service to the customers. There are new techniques been adopted for increasing content production for various organizations In Business to the Customer organization, having personalized content is important as it created brand loyalty and decreases customer retention.

In the current scenario of the global pandemic, there has been the cancellation of events and conferences, which has led to the rise in digital technologies, as organizations are trying their best to deliver personalized content remotely. With the growth of social media, advertising, the market has increased drastically.

The Content Marketing Software market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is has dominated the market in the Content Marketing software industry because of the acceptance of the technology by large enterprises in this region. Besides, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have significant growth in the coming years, due to the rising awareness about the technology and moving towards a customer-centric approach.

Some of the players of Content Marketing Software are Oracle, Adobe, Salesforce, Hubspot, Alma Media, Curata, and various other players in the market. Most of the players are spread across various regions focusing on inorganic and organic strategies.

