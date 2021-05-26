Cloud Telephony Service Market to hit USD 47 billion by 2028 - Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Cloud Telephony Service Market by Network (Public Switched Telephone Networks (PSTNs), Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP)), Application (Conferencing, Multi-Level IVR, Sales & Marketing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM)), End-User (Telecom & IT, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1832

Growing access to electricity in evolving countries, coupled with the migration of telecom operators from traditional to IP networks to achieve control capabilities and a higher ROI, drives the demand for the cloud telephony service market

Growing digitalization and acceptance of cloud services to reduce operational expenses are the factors promoting the growth of the cloud telephony service industry. increase in penetration of mobile phone devices within the end-users promotes the acceptance of cloud telephony services. Moreover, the rise in demand for SaaS tools among several industry verticals is projected to offer lucrative prospects for the cloud telephony service industry. Hence, the global cloud telephony service market size is anticipated to reach USD 47 billion by 2028

Read the complete report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/cloud-telephony-service-market

The shift of telecom operators from traditional systems to IP networks acts as a prospect. However, rising cyber-attacks are likely to hinder the cloud telephony service market. Privacy-related concerns along with risk associated with data loss over the internet and are the factors to limit the growth of the cloud telephony service industry.

Based on the application segment, the market is bifurcated into customer relationship management (CRM), multi-level IVR, conferencing, and sales & marketing. In 2019, the multi-level IVR segment gathered the largest market revenue and it is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. However, the customer relationship management (CRM) of the cloud telephony service solution is anticipated to boost in the coming years and enable them to have a significant market size from 2020 to 2028.

The global cloud telephony service industry is a wide range to North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be a prominent region with countries such as India as the highest cloud telephony service market. Countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea are anticipated to be at the forefront in the adoption of cloud telephony services owing to increased technological investment in the countries. Moreover, the rising trend of small enterprise-based solutions in various industries propels the demand for cloud telephony services in the region.

The major players of the global cloud telephony service market are Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., 8x8, Inc. AVOXI, DIALPAD, BroadSoft, Go 2 Market India Pvt. Ltd., Knowlarity Communications Pvt Ltd., Megapath, LeadNXT, and Microsoft Corporation, and more. The cloud telephony service solution market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

Interested to Procure The Data? Purchase here at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1832

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Cloud Telephony Service Market by Network

Chapter 6 Cloud Telephony Service Market by Application

Chapter 7 Cloud Telephony Service Market by End-User

Chapter 8 Cloud Telephony Service Market By Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1.210.667.2421

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn