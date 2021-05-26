Global Cerebral Angiography Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

Dublin, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cerebral Angiography - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cerebral Angiography estimated at US$36.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR

The Cerebral Angiography market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

  • GE Healthcare
  • Hitachi Medical Corporation
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Samsung Medison
  • Shimadzu Corp.
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • St. Jude Medical, Inc.
  • TERUMO Corporation
  • Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/409e0c

 

        








        

            

                

                    
