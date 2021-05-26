IoT in Education Market Market to hit USD 16.67 billion by 2028 - Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “IoT in Education Market by Product Type (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Learning Management Systems, Lecture Capture Solution, Big Data Analytics, and Academic Devices) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America), Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The opportunities for market growth in IoT in Education have shown great promise around the world with tremendous growth potential in terms of revenue generation. The global demand for emotional analytics is projected to hit USD 16.67 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 20.2%. Major growth factors for the market include increased use of connected devices in the education institutions, rapid adoption of eLearning, and availability of the cloud-based solution.

A rise in IoT-enabled devices (mobile and Internet of Things) has changed various industries, such as automobiles, healthcare, and retail. However, the education sector is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Internet of Things (IoT). In the classrooms, intelligent devices became commonplace. Each year, in classrooms, are introduced Internet-capable devices, such as tablets with smartboards. IoT-compatible devices give education institutions a range of advantages that allow them to operate more effectively.

A related classroom provides the key advantage that monitoring and transparency are streamlined. Besides, the Cloud makes the data relating to the lessons, class, and homework of students and to different tasks simple to store. In higher education, IoT has made it simple and fast to collect, exchange, and present knowledge. IoT methods are being experimented with by colleges and universities. For example, the use of fitness equipment to monitor the health of students or track temperature readings in laboratory equipment and to send alerts where appropriate. Increased demand for IoT solutions should boost the growth of the market. Besides, the demand is also projected to increase government spending on IoT technology. Inadequate IT infrastructure is, however, expected in the forecast period to prevent market development.

The IoT in educational markets has been driven by the development of highly connected digital learning solutions, low-cost devices, and strong government policies in various regions, which encourage the use of IoT-enabled devices in schools and colleges. Effective incorporation of digital learning technologies to enable knowledge to flow seamlessly, enabling organizations to create a robust big data repository.

Increased demand for information from students at all times and everywhere, and the need for information to spread has contributed to IoT offering solutions for the education industry's foremost priorities. However, there are estimates of the increased vulnerability of the information technology infrastructure and services financing to the protection and privacy of the IoT ecosystem and of complications that will curb the growth of the education sector in the next few years.

Nevertheless, there are expected to be many possibilities for IoT in the education sector for expanded usage of IoT devices. Many universities already host various IoT applications using the hybrid cloud as their business architecture. The use of learning management systems to produce large volumes of data between schools and universities has also been growing. Advance classrooms are now well-equipped with lecture capture and web streaming systems that provide the required material on demand. IoT also provides a unique opportunity for interactive online learning, which lets students engage in learning without being present. It has helped to gain grades without spending huge sums of money on higher learning in developing economies. IoT is used for the integration of mobile apps. The apps help students use learning tools, work effectively on assignments, and handle jobs.

The global demand for IoT in education is split geographically into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Because of the presence and ongoing technological progress in the region, it is anticipated that North America will be dominating the overall market growth over the forecast period. The education market for Asia Pacific IoT is expected to increase due to the rising demand for real-time monitoring of schools, colleges, and universities to develop a technology for smarter and safer campuses. Tech companies provide face recognition and management of digital evidence to improve campus safety. Parents and educational institutions use the real-time tracking solution to track the movement of students on and off campuses. Investment in technical infrastructure growth is projected to increase Asia's IoT supplies. The Asia Pacific market is being fueled by increased investments in IoT R&D activities and government programs, such as intelligent city plans.

The global market for IoT in education is made up of a large number of influential players. Market players such as Google Inc., Educomp Solution, Intel Corporation, IPEVO Inc., Adobe Systems, IBM Corporation, TopScan LLC (Scanmarker), Sonic Foundry Inc., ARM Ltd., SMART Technologies, Cisco Systems, Unit4, N2N Services, SunGard K-12, and Ellucian Company L.P dominate the worldwide emotion analysis market.

