Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Participate in the 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Mike Kandris, and Chief Financial Officer, Bryon McGregor, will participate in the 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.



Management will meet one-on-one with institutional investors during the day. A copy of the company’s investor presentation will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.



