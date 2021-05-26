As America Reopens Loop Media Provides Businesses An Alternative to Cable and Satellite By Expanding Its Out of Home Channels with New Premium Video Content and Genres For Restaurants, Retail, Services and Other Venues

Glendale, CA, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”), a leading provider of its own branded music video and entertainment streaming services for businesses and consumers (OTC: LPTV), today announced the addition of several new premium video content channels and genres for its out of home Loop for Business service.



Joining one of the largest music video libraries already available to out of home clients, Loop Media has now added an action sports channel through a partnership with FuelTV, the global home of action sports, and a channel dedicated to the hugely popular world of sneakers through a partnership with snkrINC, a media brand representing global sneaker culture. Additionally, a recent partnership with VideoElephant, a global aggregator and distributor of online video content, allows Loop Media to extend their content offering to include entertainment and world news, food and travel, celebrity and gossip, fitness and health, MMA and boxing. This new content further establishes Loop Media’s commitment to offering content to match the growing and diverse number of businesses using the Loop for Business service, including bars and restaurants, nail and hair salons, doctors’ offices, college campuses, clothing and shoe retailers, airports and others.

“These recent partnerships illustrate Loop Media’s focus on providing the best in class content for all our out of home clients,” said Greg Drebin, Chief Content and Marketing Officer at Loop Media. “We are constantly looking to expand our music and non-music channels to target genres and subjects that will help our clients enhance their customer experience and environment through Loop for Business.”

These new channels join Loop Media’s existing content including one of the world’s deepest music video libraries, viral videos from partners like Jukin Media, Doing Things Media, and drone footage partner Air Vuz, as well as sports highlights, movie trailers, and more.

Loop for Business will also be launching a newly designed channel guide on the Loop Player for easier scheduling through our client portal or our mobile app.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. is a leading provider of video streaming services for businesses and consumers that features its own branded music and entertainment channels and curated playlists. Through its proprietary Loop Player for businesses and interactive mobile and TV apps for consumers, Loop Media is the only company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to consumers and venues out of home.

Loop Media’s content reaches thousands of out-of-home (OOH) locations including hotels, bars/restaurants, office buildings, and retail businesses, as well as millions of consumers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America through its apps for iOS, Android, and Huawei, as well as connected TVs and Smart TVs. To date, these include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, LG, Philips, Roku, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO, and free ad-supported TV platforms TIVO+, Plex, DistroTV, and GSTV.

One of the largest and most important libraries of music videos, live performances, and other content ever assembled fuels Loop Media channels in a multitude of genres and moods: non-music channels focused on movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel, viral videos, and more. The Loop consumer apps allow users to create their own playlists or “Loops” and share them live with interactive watch parties. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing, and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (FAST) and from subscription offerings.

