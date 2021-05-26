BAND Royalty Takes NFTs to Next Level

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — BAND Royalty today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “NFTs Flipping the Script, Bringing Value Back to Music Artists,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/dvON4

With the onset of the digital universe over the last decades, music has been steadily devalued with a race to the bottom pricing to give subscribers access to massive databases of music. Pandemic social shutdowns were another blow to musicians, who now couldn’t even generate revenue from live performances. In recent months, the emergence of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are breathing life into the industry as musicians are getting creative with ways to generate revenue and better connect with fans.

An NFT is, in essence, a collectible digital asset, which holds value as a form of cryptocurrency and as a form of art or culture, and offers artists the ability to monetize their art or music. Music DeFi pioneer BAND Royalty is taking NFTs to the next level by structuring them with the opportunity to access royalties from its constantly growing library of soundtracks.

About BAND Royalty

BAND Royalty lets music lovers and fans take their enjoyment of music to the next level by offering blockchain-secured BAND NFTs that enable holders to earn crypto from some of the world’s most popular songs. This unique opportunity allows individuals to share in income streams each time a song in the BAND music catalog is performed. The name BAND is derived from the initials of its co-founders, blockchain experts Barnaby Andersun (BA) + Noble Drakoln (ND).

To learn more about the company, visit https:// B and R oyalty.com

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BAND are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/BAND

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com