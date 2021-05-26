Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd. to Provide Investor Relations Services

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the “Company” or “Salona Global”) (TSXV:SGMD) announces that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”) to provide marketing services to ‎the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Salona Global and to ‎broaden the Company's reach within the investment community.



“We have a very deep and full pipeline of potential acquisitions and are optimistic to close them as quickly as possible” said Les Cross, Chairman. “Having a capital markets partner that can help disseminate information quickly and professionally will be important in our growing business.”

Pursuant to the terms of the marketing agreement, Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX ‎Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) in providing the services.

Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of six months commencing May 27, 2021 which shall be automatically renewed for successive one month periods ‎thereafter unless earlier terminated in accordance with the agreement. Hybrid will be ‎paid a monthly fee of CAD$15,000, plus applicable taxes, for services only.‎ The Company and Hybrid act at arm's length, and Hybrid has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The agreement is subject to approval of the TSXV.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment ‎community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with ‎comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices ‎in Toronto and Montreal.‎

