Franklin Wireless Announces Rapid Subscriber Growth for Its Pintrac Mobile Device Management Service

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ: FKWL), a market leader in broadband data communications, today announced it has surpassed 50,000 subscribers for its Mobile Device Management Service (MDM), a subscription-based offering that enables schools and businesses to expand remote access without significant up-front capital investment.



“Reaching 50,000 subscribers is a major milestone for our subscription-based MDM service, Pintrac®,” stated OC Kim, Franklin’s CEO. “The MDM service is a turn-key value-added solution for carriers. “We launched the service to meet the growing demand for tools to manage the proliferation of devices in education and small businesses.”

Franklin’s MDM service makes it easy and affordable for schools to keep students connected, safe, and productive while learning remotely. Users can remotely administer Franklin devices through an easy-to-use web-based portal. The service allows administrators to establish access gateways to filter content, set device access hours and time limits, as well as track data usage.

These same features and functions also enable employers to establish and maintain control over remote employee internet access. Instead of having to individually configure access settings, employers can configure all remote access devices to follow company established limits of service, access, and usage policies.

“At a time when schools and businesses are struggling to manage and control remote access for students and employees, Franklin has developed and deployed a solution that cost effectively solves the problem,” stated Mukund Halthore, Senior Director of IOT for Franklin Wireless. “The subscription model enables us to help schools, administrators, and most importantly, students during these challenging times. The government is providing funds to help schools with wireless infrastructure to better facilitate remote learning, and we welcome this potential assistance. Our subscription offering provides another option for schools to address the pressing need.”

Pintrac MDM service is available now on Franklin mobile hotspot devices with a tier one wireless operator in the USA.

The more detail information will be found at www.pintrac.com.

About Franklin

Franklin Wireless Corp. ( FKWL ) is a leader in innovative hardware and software products that support smart tracking and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as intelligent wireless broadband solutions including mobile hotspots, routers and modems. For more information, please visit www.franklinwireless.com .

