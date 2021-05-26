Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Receives Conditional Listing Approval from Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and Appoints New VP of Marketing

CALGARY, Alberta, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”) (NEO: MGW, OTCQB: MGWFF) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) for the listing (“Listing”) of the shares of the Company (the “Shares”) subject to satisfying the listing requirements of the CSE.



Trading of the Company’s shares is expected to commence on June 1, 2021 after filing of certain customary conditions required by the CSE. Upon completion of the final listing requirements, the Company’s common shares will be delisted from the NEO Exchange.

The Company is also pleased to welcome Mr. Leonard Davis to lead its Sales & Marketing team as V.P. of Marketing. Mr. Davis played a pivotal role in orchestrating the Swissx cultivation partnership agreement as announced in the press release dated May 13, 2021.

Mr. Davis has been in the soft goods manufacturing and sourcing business for over thirty years, assisting various companies to streamline process, increase product quality and distribution. In January 2018, Mr. Davis co-founded AIP2020, a hemp based business in California, where he was COO and was responsible for manufacturing, development and marketing. Within the first 3 months, AIP2020 built a revenue stream of USD $100,000 per month selling flower and pre-rolls. After adding edibles, the revenue jumped to USD $150,000 within 2 months.

Mr. Davis’s experiences led him to operate independently as a consultant where he shares his expertise in manufacturing, sourcing and development by constructing a framework that enables growth in both sales and profits. The Hemp industry is one of the fastest growing segments in the US and it is projected to reach USD $16B by 2027. Mr. Davis brings his passion, collaborative spirit and innovative mind set to a fast growing hemp industry.

“I had the pleasure of touring Maple Leaf’s farm and discussing the operation with their management team. I was quite impressed with their setup and what they have achieved so far. They have a great product and I have some ideas that I believe can help elevate their presence in the market place. I feel comfortable with an initial annual revenue projection of USD $1-5M,” says Leonard Davis.

“We are excited to have Mr. Davis join our sales and marketing team. His extensive experience in marketing and product development will expedite our sales goals and add great value to our management team. Welcome aboard!” said Raymond Lai, President & CEO of Maple Leaf.

For further information and updates regarding the Company, please visit https://www.mlgreenworld.com/.

For updates regarding the California CBG Hemp Project, please visit https://www.gsgreenworld.com/.

About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that is focused on the hemp industry in North America. The Company currently has a hemp project in Southern California. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF.”

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning: the Proposed Transaction and the timing thereof; When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company that include, but are not limited to, the timely receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including approvals from NEO and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: regulatory and third party approvals, including approvals from NEO and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf, not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. Please refer to the Company's annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2020 and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") thereof for additional risk factors relating to the Company. The AIF and MD&A can be accessed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

