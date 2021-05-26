C-Bond Systems Receives $50,000 Purchase Order to Supply its Ballistic-Resistant System, C-Bond BRS, to Texas School District

HOUSTON, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it has received a $50,000 purchase order to supply C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) to a Texas school district. This is a new purchase order that is separate and distinct from pending C-Bond BRS projects for distributor/installer A1 Glass Coating that were previously announced.



C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology and security film. The C-Bond technology chemically bonds to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface to increase impact resistance and prevent breakage. The combination of the C-Bond technology combined with multiple layers of security film have been validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

“Installing C-Bond BRS at schools can be an important piece of the overall solution to protect students and school personnel from gun violence,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “In today’s world, the demand for added security features at schools and other facilities is becoming more and more common.”

The C-Bond solution increases the mechanical properties of the window glass unit, enabling the glass to dissipate higher energy by targeting and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects that are randomly distributed naturally on the glass surface. These surface imperfections weaken the glass composite structure and initiate failures.

C-Bond BRS has been installed in numerous schools, government buildings, and other high-security facilities around the country. C-Bond’s technology is protected by 22 patents and patent-pending applications.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals, and government agencies. The Company also sells disinfection products, including MB-10 Tablets. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

