Instar Expands Brand Footprint and Strategy

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instar Group Inc. (“Instar” or the “Company”), an independent alternative management firm focused on middle-market investment opportunities primarily in North America, today announced the rebranding of Instar Asset Management Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Instar, as manager of the InstarAGF Essential Infrastructure Fund I and II (together, the “InstarAGF Funds”). The Company also plans to develop and launch new infrastructure and other private investment products for global institutional investors under the Instar banner.



“We are evolving Instar’s investment opportunity set and expanding our brand and value proposition as a leading partner in the North American middle market,” said Gregory Smith, President and CEO of Instar. “I founded Instar in 2013 to offer private capital solutions to support the delivery of quality essential infrastructure that accelerates growth and prosperity for communities, businesses and stakeholders. We are grateful for the partnership of our investors in the InstarAGF Funds and excited to build upon Instar’s distinctive heritage, platform and track record to help the great businesses we invest in to be even better: more resilient, sustainable and ready for the future.”

Instar’s rebranding will highlight and extend the Company’s commitment to delivering value to stakeholders and investors, enriching communities and meeting the need for essential infrastructure in North America. Instar’s visual identity, digital presence and thought leadership will reflect its focus on innovation, partnership and alignment with the investors and communities it serves.

Mr. Smith continued, “Instar’s purpose as an organization is to enrich people’s lives through the investments we make, how we engage with and support our employees, the way we create value for stakeholders, and by actively contributing to broader social and economic progress. With our growing team, scale and capabilities, we are ideally positioned to connect to the opportunity ahead and meet increasing investor demand for the attractive attributes of private alternative investments.”

About Instar

Instar is an independent alternative asset management firm focused on North American middle-market opportunities in the infrastructure sector and other alternative real asset categories. Instar’s growing footprint spans North America with a diversified portfolio of companies that deliver essential infrastructure services and value to communities, partners and investors, helping us to fulfil our purpose of enriching people’s lives. Visit www.InstarInvest.com.

For further information, please contact:

