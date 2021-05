KP Tissue Announces its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT”) (TSX: KPT) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. In the context of the COVID-19 crisis, the Corporation has decided to hold the meeting in a virtual-only format which will be conducted via live webcast online at https://web.lumiagm.com/239265926 .



For shareholders, media and other interested parties who are unable to attend, the presentation material will also be available on the web site www.kptissueinc.com .

About KP Tissue Inc.

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.6% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com .



About Kruger Products L.P.

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

