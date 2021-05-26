CyberloQ to Form Advisory Board of Industry Leaders to Help Scale Its Patented Technology

Sarasota, FL, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: CLOQ) of Sarasota, Florida is engaging a panel of industry players to assist CyberloQ in marketing their one-of-a-kind patented platform for preventing cyber fraud.



Chris Jackson, Chief Executive Officer stated, “After several years of development and testing we are now highly confident that we have a unique solution for credit unions, banks and other institutions to substantially eradicate credit and debit card transaction fraud.

“The CyberloQ platform is proactive, not reactive. Choose your metaphor: implementing the CyberloQ system is very much like having a ‘sentry’ outside your door to prevent fraudulent activity before it can begin; implementing CyberloQ is the equivalent of the Card Issuer donning a bullet-proof vest; implementing CyberloQ is opting for preventative medicine rather than treatment of an established disease.

“And such prevention is a game-changer when you consider the financial and reputational damage that the occurrence of such fraud inflicts on both the bank and the holder of the card.

“Given its extensive opportunity for positive impact,” said Jackson, “we are assembling a world class team of market-savvy individuals with deep inside knowledge of key financial markets where CyberloQ can easily be adopted and integrated into any organization’s existing cyber-security best practices. The primary focus of this newly formed team of advisors will be assist us in capturing these opportunities.”

About CyberloQ Technologies Inc.

CyberloQ Technologies Inc. (OTC: CLOQ) secures clients’ sensitive data and valuable information with a patented, aggressive and proactive approach. CyberloQ's advanced authentication algorithms, private blockchain and industry-leading geofencing capabilities give clients complete control of their data for real-time authentication and dedicated fraud protection. For more information, visit https://CyberloQ.com/ .

About TurnScor

TurnScor helps consumers fix their credit scores by helping them apply the Fair Credit Reporting Act to verify the accuracy of their credit reports across all three agencies. TurnScor removes the need for consumers with no or low credit scores to work with attorneys and other firms to build or repair their credit. For more information, visit https://turnscor.com/ .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov .

