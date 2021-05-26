Broadcom Announces Expert Advantage Partner Program to Accelerate Software Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced the launch of Expert Advantage, an expanded global channel services partner program, focused on customer success to drive growth across Broadcom Software solutions. Built on an already robust CRN 5-Star awarded Advantage partner program, Expert Advantage expands Broadcom Software’s services partner ecosystem – from a single strategic partner to a growing and diverse network of trusted, highly specialized, and localized experts – under a new program structure to accelerate adoption of Broadcom software while delivering value to customers and ensuring their success.



As the pace of digital business transformation accelerates coupled with the rise in cyber attacks and data breaches, enterprises are driven to digitally transform their operations and protect their assets and information from multifaceted threats. Broadcom recognizes that partners with highly specialized skill sets and localized expertise play a critical role in helping customers achieve their digital transformation and cyber security goals, including support for technology deployment and change management. Hence, Broadcom is investing significantly in Expert Advantage to expand these specialized services partnerships to better serve joint customers and maximize their software investments.

Additionally, Expert Advantage promotes customer choice in the selection of the services partner best suited to their unique requirements. To that end, Broadcom Software introduces the Expert Advantage Partner Finder, an easy-to-use search tool that allows customers to tap into Broadcom Software’s global network of specialized and certified services partners.

“Broadcom Software believes in giving our partners and customers the tools and support needed to differentiate and transform their businesses and expect the Expert Advantage and Advantage programs to be pivotal to our mutual success,” said Cameron Sedgwick, head of global services and education for Broadcom Software. “By widening the scope of our services strategy, we can do more to transform our clients’ businesses and move them into the future more quickly. This new Expert Advantage partner program will help partners drive increased profitability through new and expanded customer engagement and provide superior customer experiences.”

Select Regional and Global Expert Advantage Partner Quotes:

"As A&I Solutions continues to grow our partnership with Broadcom Software, we are ready and excited to be a part of the new Expert Advantage Program. We share the same core value as Broadcom Software, and that is, maximum Customer Success. We look forward to achieving that together." --- Staci Ryan, Vice President of Sales, A&I Solutions

"Deloitte is pleased to participate in Broadcom Software’s Expert Advantage program to continue to help customers transform, modernize, secure and run their existing technology platforms. Coupled with Broadcom Software’s category leading technology, Deloitte advises customers when to take advantage of new technologies that drive product and service enhancements, improve financial performance, and accelerate their speed to market." --- Christie Simons, Partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP

“HCL is excited to be a strategic partner in Broadcom Software’s Advantage and Expert Advantage programs. Working together, we will continue to help customers around the world achieve their goals by applying our expertise and decades of experience across all solution areas – from business and agile management to security, DevOps, AIOps, and automation.” --- Anil Ganjoo, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies

“The Expert Advantage program is an exciting development in Infolock’s strategic relationship with Broadcom Software. By better aligning our service offerings with Broadcom Software’s sales and go-to-market strategy, customers can expect improved outcomes and increased value from their Broadcom Software investments. We look forward to playing a critical role in Broadcom Software’s commitment to customer success.” --- Chris Wargo, CISSP, CISA, Managing Partner, Infolock

“The Expert Advantage Partner Program will allow Infosys and Broadcom Software to deepen its strategic relationship and to find mutually beneficial outcomes for our customers. We remain committed to our strategic partnership.” --- Ramanath Suryaprakash, Associate Vice President, Partner Ecosystems and Global Alliances, Infosys Limited

“Novacoast is excited to be an Expert Advantage Partner with Broadcom Software. Our 20+ years of expertise across the Symantec portfolio makes us uniquely positioned to help Broadcom Software customers maximize their value from an investment in Broadcom Software’s security product set.” --- Eron Howard, Chief Delivery Officer, Novacoast

“Rego is honored to join Broadcom Software’s Expert Advantage Partner program. For 15 years Rego has helped over 700 Clarity and Rally customers deliver thousands of successful projects and to optimize their investments in CA-Broadcom Software’s best in class ValueOps software. We are pleased to know the Expert Advantage Partner program will further enable great organizations to benefit from Rego’s expert services and product innovations.” --- Dan Greer, President, Rego Consulting

“Tricise, as a Broadcom Software EMEA partner covering the whole Enterprise Software portfolio, we are pleased to bring to this program a large and highly qualified team to locally support customers improving solutions adoption and satisfaction, as we have been doing for the last 15 years.” --- Manuel Martinez, Managing Director, Tricise

