Nabati Foods Joins Sustainability Alliance: Random Acts of Green

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL Reserved) (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a plant-based food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health conscious consumers, is announcing that it has joined Random Acts of Green, a social enterprise centered on empowering global and local action towards environmental sustainability.



There are more than 100 members of the alliance which have logged more than 60,000 “green acts.”

“Nabati Foods is committed to playing a leadership role in the evolution of food and that means developing environmentally sustainable practises wherever possible,” said Nabati Foods CEO, Ahmad Yehya. “The future of food will require a significant change to the outdated, carbon intensive manufacturing model. Nabati intends to be at the forefront of scaling an eco-smart supply chain.”

Random Acts of Green reports that 65% of consumers want to buy from purpose driven brands that support sustainability and just under half of consumers prefer companies which are environmentally friendly.

Nabati Foods products are served across North America. All Nabati products are kosher, vegan, and GMO-free products, compatible with any dietary restriction or preference. The Company incorporates compostable packaging in order to reduce plastic use.

“Nabati works hard to reduce our carbon footprint and create as little waste as possible throughout our manufacturing supply chain,” Yehya said. “We are dedicated to helping people live nourished, sustainable, and compassionate lives, and climate-conscious business growth is a significant part of that. Joining Random Acts of Green will help our company and our community come together to do the important work of helping our planet.”

Learn more about Random Acts of Green: https://raog.ca/

Subscribe to updates about Nabati Foods: https://invest.nabatifoods.com

About Nabati Foods Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL Reserved) is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati”), a family-founded food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, and plant-based meats. Nabati products are distributed in Canada and the U.S. through grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

Find Nabati on Social Media: on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn

For media inquiries, please contact: Brittany@Exvera.com

For investment inquiries, please contact: ir@nabatifoods.com

For further information, please contact : Ahmad Yehya at ir@nabatifoods.com

Disclosure and Caution

Completion of the financing is subject to a number of conditions, including ensuring the financing and listing application are compliant with CSE requirements. The transaction cannot close until the required conditions are satisfied and required approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the financing will be completed as proposed or at all. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative – there is no active market for Company’s securities at this time. No regulatory body has reviewed or approved the terms to this financing.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the ability to complete the financing, the ability to satisfy the conditions required and approvals needed to complete the transaction, availability of funds and the results of financing efforts, - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.