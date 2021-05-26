CRN Honors StorageCraft, an Arcserve Company, with a 5-Star Rating in its 2021 Partner Program Guide

Annual CRN guide highlights the IT channel’s most distinguished partner programs.

Program helps partners expand and strengthen their businesses with innovative business continuity solutions.

DRAPER, Utah, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorageCraft®, an Arcserve Company, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, is being acknowledged by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

The shift to a remote and distributed workforce, coupled with the continued ransomware threat and never-ending exponential data growth, means that managing and protecting customer data has never been more challenging for solution providers. The StorageCraft Partner Success Program was awarded five stars because it empowers partners to expand their presence in the business continuity category and become business resiliency experts.

Channel partners can use StorageCraft’s unified business continuity platform, complete with best-in-industry software and appliance-based offerings, to easily provide a tailor-fit offering to every one of their customers, from the smallest business to the midmarket company—all while maximizing profitability and minimizing overhead and operational costs.

Supporting Quotes

Andy Zollo, Executive VP of Worldwide Sales at Arcserve

“We are delighted to again be recognized with a 5-Star rating in CRN’s annual guide, but we’re not surprised. We have always ensured our partners’ businesses succeed by having their backs—by being easy to work with and by constantly innovating and improving on our business continuity solutions. By standardizing on our easy-to-manage, scalable solutions, partners can meet all their customers’ data protection, disaster recovery, and data management needs. And in doing so, they’ll also increase their addressable market and their revenue potential. Our solutions just work, and our partners know this best.”

Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business. CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”

About StorageCraft, an Arcserve Company

StorageCraft, an Arcserve Company, provides the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect and recover all data workloads, regardless of size, location, or complexity. The company's unified solution portfolio, comprising Arcserve and StorageCraft technology, eliminates complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructure. With decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, partners and customers are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. As an Arcserve company, StorageCraft is 100% channel-centric and has a presence in over 150 countries. For more information, visit www.storagecraft.com.

StorageCraft, OneXafe, ShadowXafe, OneSystem and ShadowProtect are trademarks of StorageCraft Technology, LLC. Other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright 2021 StorageCraft Technology, LLC. All rights reserved.

