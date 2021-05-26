QuadReal Creates Operating Partner Group to be headed by Michael Zea EVP

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuadReal Property Group, a global real estate investment, development and operating company, announced today that Michael Zea has assumed the role of Executive Vice President & Operating Partner to lead QuadReal’s newly formed Operating Partner Group.



The Operating Partner Group will partner with QuadReal’s operating companies to capitalize on opportunities and create value by unlocking innovation and sharing joint expertise. In addition to the capital it invests, QuadReal also offers its operating companies the expertise of its in-house Resources Group.

“While the QuadReal team is known for prudent growth and sustainable returns, I am also impressed with the diligence and homework it does to execute on its strategy,” said Mr. Zea. “The discipline extends to seeking alignment with operating companies. With these partners we share investment conviction, business values and a commitment to take performance to the next level. I am excited about the opportunities ahead, and to work alongside our talented, globally-based colleagues.”

Michael Zea will report directly to Dennis Lopez, CEO of QuadReal. He will be supported by key team members including Thierry Keable, Senior Vice President and Hunter Jordan, Vice President. Mr. Keable and Mr. Jordan have both made important contributions to QuadReal’s business and moving forward will work side by side with operating companies.

“I am thrilled that Michael is taking the helm of our newly formed Operating Partner Group. A track record of collaboration and deep experience in operating businesses position him ideally for this role and to join our executive leadership group,” said Dennis Lopez. “We welcome Michael and share with him the enthusiasm in the growing market leadership being built by our operating companies in their areas of expertise.”

Prior to joining QuadReal, Mr. Zea held a number of senior strategy roles in both American and Canadian companies. Previously, he was a Partner at McKinsey & Company and at Oliver Wyman. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and a B.S. from Purdue University. Mr. Zea will be based in QuadReal’s New York office.

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management total $61.2 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has evolved its capabilities to invest in public and private debt and equity markets. QuadReal invests directly via programmatic partnerships and through operating companies in which it holds an ownership interest.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

www.quadreal.com

For more information:

media@quadreal.com

604-975-9501