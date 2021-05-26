ColdQuanta Joins The IBM Quantum Network, Bringing Cold Atom Quantum Technology to Growing Ecosystem

Boulder, Colorado, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ColdQuanta, the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, today announced it has joined the IBM Quantum Network. In addition to joining the Network, ColdQuanta will also integrate with Qiskit, an open source software development kit (SDK) for working with quantum computers developed by IBM. ColdQuanta’s customers can optimize their programs for ColdQuanta's groundbreaking quantum computer (code name “Hilbert”), a 100 qubit quantum computer that will be released later this year. Together, the companies will pursue joint development opportunities with the goal of accelerating the adoption of quantum technologies.

ColdQuanta is at the forefront of the rapidly growing quantum industry, providing Cold Atom Quantum Technology for a broad set of quantum solutions across computing, sensing and networking. The company’s breakthrough Cold Atom Quantum Technology, which cools atoms to a few millionths of a degree above absolute zero using lasers, serves as the foundation for these applications. ColdQuanta’s forthcoming 100 qubit quantum computer will be one of the world’s largest and most scalable at its launch in the second half of 2021.

“We believe that close collaboration across the quantum ecosystem will contribute significant technical advancements that will have an enormous impact on the ways that we live and work,” said Dan Caruso, executive chairman of ColdQuanta. “Joining the IBM Quantum Network and our integration with Qiskit will enable our commercial and government customers to accelerate their quantum computing initiatives and realize the wide-ranging benefits of quantum.”

The IBM Quantum Network is a global community of ‎more than 140 Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, academic institutions and research labs working to advance ‎quantum computing and explore practical applications. Together, members of the Network ‎and IBM Quantum teams are researching and exploring how quantum computing will help a‎ variety of industries and disciplines including finance, energy, chemistry, and materials science, among many others.

"We welcome ColdQuanta to our growing network of customers and partners working to accelerate commercial adoption of quantum computing,” said Aparna Prabhakar, Vice President, IBM Quantum Partner Ecosystem. "We look forward to working together on real-world applications across a wide range of industries, a key step toward growing the quantum computing community and advancing the technology."

For more information about ColdQuanta’s Cold Atom Quantum Technology, please watch The Atomic Approach to Quantum Computing webinar.

About ColdQuanta

ColdQuanta is the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, the most scalable, versatile, and commercially viable area of quantum. ColdQuanta is dedicated to making quantum a reality through the development of a cloud-based Quantum Computer and Precision Sensing and Networking solutions. Backed by years of research and development, the story of ColdQuanta began in 1924 with the discovery of the Bose Einstein Condensate (BEC) - also known as the 5th form of matter – and 70 years later brought to fruition when it was first synthesized at the University of Colorado at Boulder in collaboration with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). ColdQuanta was spawned by this BEC breakthrough. Today, ColdQuanta is collaborating with its global customers, which include major commercial and defense companies; the U.S. Department of Defense; national labs operated by the Department of Energy, NASA, and NIST; major universities; and quantum-focused tech companies, to advance products and services developed with Cold Atom Quantum Technology. ColdQuanta is based in Boulder, CO with offices in Madison, Wisconsin and Oxford, UK. Find out more at www.coldquanta.com.

