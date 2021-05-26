QuisLex Earns Band 1 Ranking in Chambers and Partners’ Second Annual Guide on Alternative Legal Service Providers

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal service provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, announces its inclusion in the highest rank of Chambers and Partners’ second annual ranking of ALSPs. For the second consecutive year, QuisLex ranked in Band 1 for both the Contract Lifecycle Management and the Litigation Services areas of the alternative legal service providers report and again provided the in-depth overviews of those two areas for Chambers and Partners.



QuisLex provides corporate clients and law firms with industry-leading services including managed document review, contract lifecycle management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting.

Chambers and Partners is among the world’s leading providers of research and analysis. Chambers ALSP 2021 is the second edition of its guide to the alternative legal services market and offers a market-leading providers list in each of its rankings. The report is the product of interviews with the service providers themselves, their clients and third-party market insiders and the analysis of qualitative feedback concerning technical ability, client service and value for money. One client noted that QuisLex’s “work product is excellent. They understand the process, how law firms work, how clients think, and they really just take immense pride in their work product. That is irreplaceable."

“Industry guide rankings by Chambers and Partners remain a gold standard we strive for, so we are proud to have achieved a Band 1 ranking again this year,” says Ram Vasudevan, CEO of QuisLex. “We are grateful and deeply honored that our clients trust us with their most critical work and for their support, without which we could not have attained a Chambers Band 1 ranking for the 11th consecutive year.”

For more information, see Chambers Alternative Legal Service Providers 2021 e-Edition and register to be notified when the full report is available for download.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider, the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

