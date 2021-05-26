AXIM® Biotechnologies Completes Pre-Clinical Drug Studies on SPX-1009 Compound Proving Suppression of Melanoma Cells

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM ® Biotechnologies, Inc . (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today that it has completed pre-clinical drug studies on its patent pending compound SPX-1009, demonstrating the suppression of malignant metastatic melanoma cells. The independent research was completed by Dr. Douglas Lake’s laboratory at Arizona State University.



“We are extremely excited with the results of the in vitro testing,” said John W. Huemoeller II, Chief Executive Officer of AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. “This potential therapeutic treatment could someday help control melanoma growth and metastasis with our compound SPX-1009 in a topical treatment.”

Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer because of its ability to spread to other organs rapidly if it is not treated at an early stage. According to SkinCancer.org, an estimated 207,390 cases of melanoma will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2021 and an estimated 7,180 people will die of melanoma in the U.S. in 2021.

SPX-1009 was first screened in a cell-free enzymatic assay for its ability to inhibit Quiescin Sulfhydryl Oxidase I (“QSOX1”), a tumor-derived enzyme that is important for cancer growth, invasion and metastasis, and was then tested for its ability to inhibit growth and invasion of a well-established A375 melanoma cell line and a low-passage patient-derived melanoma. 2D invasion assays and 3D tumor spheroid assays were employed to measure the effect of the compounds on tumor invasion.

As a next step, AXIM intends to initiate animal studies to demonstrate the ability of SPX-1009 to suppress tumor growth and metastasis in a murine model of melanoma. AXIM’s intellectual property related to the SPX-1009 technology is the subject of numerous patent-pending applications.

For more information about AXIM, please visit www.aximbiotech.com .

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). AXIM’s COVID-19 rapid neutralizing antibody test is the first rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells. Additionally, the Company is developing rapid diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and proprietary small molecules drugs to treat cancer and block metastasis. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by AXIM Biotechnologies Inc., in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Axim’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Axim Biotechnologies, Inc. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to there being no assurance that our diagnostic candidate will be successfully shown to detect SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies, that the diagnostic candidate will be approved for use by the U.S. FDA or any equivalent foreign regulatory agency, that the diagnostic candidate can be manufactured in large quantities or that third parties with an established presence in blood collection clinics, vaccine development, employer or individual use will enter into agreements or purchase from the Company, and even if the Company’s diagnostic candidate is successful, it may generate only limited revenue and profits for the Company, including whether any of Axim’s diagnostic products will receive clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies to sell its products and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final approval from the U.S. FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies, the fact that there has never been a commercial diagnostic test utilizing neutralizing antibodies approved for use and various other factors detailed from time to time in Axim’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on May 13, 2020 and our subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on June 30, 2020, and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Axim Biotechnologies, Inc., undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

