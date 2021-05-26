Tango Helps Big Lots Predict Post-Pandemic Needs with Extended Partnership

DALLAS, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, the leader in Store Lifecycle Management (SLM) and Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) software solutions, is pleased to announce the extension of its partnership with Big Lots for three additional years. Big Lots, a national neighborhood discount retailer with 1414 stores, is now a full lifecycle customer, utilizing all products in the Tango Retail suite including Predictive Analytics, Real Estate, Projects, Lease, and Maintenance.



“With the adoption of Tango Predictive Analytics, we now have a complete end-to-end solution to support our location and development strategy,” said Shannon Letts, Senior Vice President, Real Estate Development at Big Lots. “Tango Retail allows us to define, develop and execute real estate strategies in a single solution, which is critical in the dynamic environment we are now operating in.”

With advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, Tango customers can quickly adapt to new consumer behaviors, and ensure their real estate strategies position them for long-term success. Equally important, customers can then execute on new post-covid strategies from a real estate transaction, store layout, development, and maintenance perspective, a unique capability of Tango’s Retail suite.

“The retail real estate landscape has changed dramatically in the last year, and Tango is pleased to help customers like Big Lots navigate these changes and propel their real estate strategies forward,” said Pranav Tyagi, President and CEO of Tango. “Tango’s suite of tools is designed to address the full real estate lifecycle holistically. As a full lifecycle customer, Big Lots can make smarter, more data-driven decisions regarding their real estate and facilities strategies to stay competitive in a fast-evolving market.”

About Big Lots

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,414 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and Big Lots NOW with same day delivery. The company’s product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables and Hard Home. Ranked #1 on Total Retail's 2020 Top 100 Omnichannel Retailers list, Big Lots’ mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to customers through the ultimate treasure hunt shopping experience, being a "best place to work" culture for associates, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns, and doing good in local communities. For more information about the company, visit www.biglots.com.

About Tango

With hundreds of customers across more than 140 countries, Tango is the leader in Store Lifecycle Management and Workplace software, delivering a single solution spanning real estate, design & construction, lease administration & accounting, facilities, and space management.