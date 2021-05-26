Pearson’s Candy Company Announces Two Bold New Flavors of the Salted Nut Roll

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minnesota-based Pearson Candy Company is adding a spicy twist to an old favorite. The Salted Nut Roll is now available in two new limited-edition flavors: Cinnamon Churro and Spicy. The new flavors bring the heat with sweet and savory spins on the classic candy bar.



Eat One. Do More. Just like the classic Salted Nut Roll, the Cinnamon Churro and Spicy varieties are protein-packed, hard-working candy bars. Each 1.8 oz bar is packed with peanuts for 5 grams of protein, delicious caramel, fluffy nougat and loads of flavor. Cinnamon Churro packs a punch with the sweet heat of red-hot cinnamon and Spicy brings a unique Tex-Mex style savory flavor. Now there is a sweet and spicy spin on the Salted Nut Roll to provide consumers with the energy they need to do more of what they love.

Pearson’s Candy Company is always innovating while delivering high-quality confections, and the new Salted Nut Roll flavors were developed based on consumer trends and preferences. 77% of consumers prefer foods that are moderately or very spicy, and spicy and sweet combinations are a current trend, with two-thirds of Americans interested in spicy-sweet food combinations.

“Consumer reactions after trying both new flavors have been very positive, specifically noting how well the two new flavors compliment the normal salty-sweet taste of our original Salted Nut Roll,” said Randy Klemann, Pearson’s Candy Company SR. VP of Sales.

Spicy and Cinnamon Churro Salted Nut Rolls are now available at local retailers, look for these limited-edition flavors in display shippers, or on Amazon in 24 count or a 6-pack variety pack.

About Pearson’s Candy Company

Pearson’s Candy Company is an innovative candy creator, crafting Minnesota’s finest confections and making everyday moments sweeter since 1909. Today, Pearson’s Candy Company continues their legacy by crafting every day treats loved by generations that include the Salted Nut Roll, Mint Patties, Nut Goodie, and BUN. Learn more at https://pearsonscandy.com/

