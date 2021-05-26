Optimi Health Appoints Chief Science Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce the engagement of Mr. Justin D. Kirkland to the position of Chief Science Officer with immediate effect.



Mr Kirkland is a chemist with specialized experience in natural products, small molecules, peptide synthesis, analytical chemistry, and drug formulations for improved bioavailability. He was recently awarded a U.S. patent for the improved synthesis of the ergoline, 2-bromo-LSD; useful in treating cluster headaches. He lately served as CEO of Las Vegas-based Fristoe Pharmaceuticals, an FDA registered wholesale drug distributor, and previously oversaw product development for Wells Pharmacy Network from their base in Florida; he was the lead scientific investigator regarding synthetic peptides at Tailor Made Health in Kentucky, and managed functional food manufacturing at Nuka Foods in Colorado and founded Kilochem’s efforts in Illinois. Since 2007, he founded and operated Nutraseeds dietary supplements and cosmetics program. Kirkland’s career includes training support, sales, analytics, and related consulting services since 1998.

Optimi’s JJ Wilson, (Chairman of the Board), states, “We felt it important to invest time to find a suitable leader to oversee and coordinate the multiple and overlapping aspects of our research efforts. We were delighted to identify a candidate that fit with our approach of aggressively pursuing IP and patentable all-natural psilocybin formulations so readily. Justin’s overall background, interest, and experience in the development of innovative natural drug products is ideally suited to assist our rapid growth in the research and development of natural and novel psilocybin-based formulations. The fact he has extensive experience with functional product development and manufacturing is a significant plus as we begin our upcoming dosing study in humans at the University of Calgary. On behalf of the whole team, we welcome him and look forward to working together as we grow our business of human optimization.”

As previously stated, Optimi’s overarching philosophy and commitment to the use of all-natural ingredients in its products is a key differentiator compared to those industry competitors who have committed to the production of laboratory produced synthetic psilocybin compounds. To further these efforts, the company is nearing completion and official commissioning of its 20,000 sq. ft. purpose-built facilities in Princeton, BC. This effort, along with an accelerated need to coordinate activities with the previously announced IMPACT program and research relationship with Numinus Wellness are extraordinary opportunities requiring effective leadership in order to rapidly meet the requisite steps towards the future commercialization of psilocybin-based formulations.

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi is developing a sophisticated mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet nearing completion in Princeton, British Columbia. To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also applied for a dealer’s license under Canada’s Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production.

